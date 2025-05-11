Lawmaker introduces aggressive new bill to block future development along iconic US coastline: 'Prevent new drilling before it starts'

A politician has introduced a bill that they hope will protect a crucial part of California's ecosystem from future fossil fuel drilling projects.

On April 22, HR 2882, or the Central Coast of California Conservation Act of 2025, was introduced with the hope of protecting the state's vital shoreline. According to the bill, the "Secretary of the Interior may not issue a lease for the exploration, development, or production of oil or gas in any area of the Central California Planning Area."

The CCPA is comprised of 11 Central California counties that boast diverse landscapes and thriving agricultural industries. U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, who authored and introduced the bill, explained the reading behind the legislation.

"The Central Coast of California Conservation Act would prevent new drilling before it starts, protecting the biodiversity of our waters and the businesses and communities that rely on them," Panetta said in a news release. "On Earth Day, and every day, we must take action to ensure we are living up to the legacy of our home to protect the incredible beauty and bounty that our ocean provides for the next generation."

According to the release, U.S. coastal counties support 54.6 million jobs and $10 trillion in goods and services and pay $4 trillion in wages. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reports that the state's agriculture industry exported $23.6 billion worth of goods in 2022.

In 2018, the first Trump administration unveiled a plan to open up offshore drilling in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. In one of President Donald Trump's first executive orders during his second term, he sought to "unleash" American energy. This included energy exploration and production on federal lands and waters.

Monterey Bay Aquarium Executive Director Julie Packard explained that the oil production from offshore drilling projects could have devastating effects on communities. "Californians experienced too many times the heartbreaking impacts of these spills and know that thriving coastal communities and their economies depend on a healthy, vibrant ocean," Packard said.

