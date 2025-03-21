US official's recent directive could put public lands at risk: 'A blatant giveaway'

"We will keep fighting to defend these beautiful places."

The new Secretary of the Department of the Interior, Doug Burgum, released a directive that gave federal land leases back to huge dirty fuel companies, undoing previous governmental work toward conservation and clean energy.

What's happening?

According to Inside Climate News, Burgum issued a seven-page directive in February that handed energy leases back to oil and gas drilling companies. These leases had been canceled under the previous administration of former President Joe Biden.

Some of the lands in question are sites of national monuments. This includes Utah's Bears Ears and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, which are unique natural rock formations.

Alan Zibel, the research director at the nonprofit Public Citizen consumer advocacy program, said the Interior Department "appears inclined to shrink or sell off public lands to fossil fuel interests and mining companies while making expansion of renewable energy more difficult."

He explained, "This isn't technology-neutral 'energy abundance,' it's a blatant giveaway to the fossil fuel interests who were generous benefactors to Trump's campaign."

Before Burgum's directive, President Donald Trump paved the way for the changes by revoking many of former President Biden's executive orders — in summary, Trump's actions prioritized burning dirty fuels over utilizing solar and wind for energy needs. Many of these orders worked to advance clean energy, mitigate the rate of increasing temperatures, and protect natural resources.

Why are these protected lands important?

Losing these federal lands to Big Oil would trade historic and protected wildlife areas for access to dirty energy sources. This puts countless species, such as migratory birds and other endangered and threatened creatures, at risk, along with the famous lands and sights the public has been able to enjoy.

Inside Climate News observed that Burgum has weakened protections for migratory birds. As a result, big businesses can operate on these lands with little regard for these animals.

During his first administration, Trump shrank notable national monument regions, such as Bears Ears and Escalante. However, protections for these regions were restored under Biden. Now, Trump seems to be planning to reduce them again. This would allow entry to oil mining companies, which Trump says is necessary for furthering energy independence — even if it harms these lands and biodiversity.

These pursuits also hurt the progress toward clean energy advancements while worsening pollution.

What's being done to protect these lands?

Tom Delehanty, senior attorney with Earthjustice, told Inside Climate News the organization would renew lawsuits against the Trump administration if more national monuments shrink or are eliminated. He said, "We will keep fighting to defend these beautiful places."

Regardless of political affiliation, supporting organizations like Earthjustice can help slow or halt the conversion of protected wildlife areas into drilling sites.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.