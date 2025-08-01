Town launches revolutionary energy project in wake of 2 devastating hurricanes: 'We call it the living lab'

A Puerto Rican town is making strong progress towards solar independence, according to the Guardian.

The community of Adjuntas is home to Casa Pueblo, an independent cultural center founded in 1980. It has since taken on environmental causes, including the launch of an educational program in 2013. In 2023, Casa Pueblo launched a community solar energy program. The five microgrids under this program now collectively generate 228 kilowatts of energy capacity and storage to local homes and businesses.

Puerto Rico's grid has been hobbled since a pair of hurricanes, Irma and Maria, hammered the territory in 2017. Utility privatization, political corruption, and challenging geography have all played roles in the slow recovery of the grid.

That said, energy independence remains core to Casa Pueblo's values.

"Energy security intersects with all elements of society: education, food security, health, entertainment, social justice, local economies," said Casa Pueblo's Arturo Massol Deyá, per the Guardian. "We view energy security as a basic human right."

Large-scale solar is a key to a more resilient and equitable society. By bringing costs down and ensuring stability with adequate energy storage, solar power is able to palpably improve the quality of life.

Best of all, it displaces fossil fuel energy sources, which are a primary driver of atmospheric pollution and the destructive weather patterns it stokes. The storms that had ravaged Puerto Rico's grid in the first place are fine examples. Still, the increasing damage from floods and droughts is widespread, resulting in agricultural failures and home insurance crises worldwide.

By 2050, Puerto Rico hopes to produce all of its energy from renewable sources, thanks to projects like Casa Pueblo's, and federal funding has been put forward to make that happen.

"We call it the living lab," said Massol Deyá, per the Guardian. "We are actively gaining knowledge that will be helping others improve design for renewable energy transitions."

