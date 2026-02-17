California governor signs new pact with UK government in bid to support vital industry: 'We deepened our partnership'

In the U.S., consumers have faced skyrocketing electricity rates as increases in demand have far outpaced growth in supply.

Even as the current administration has shifted away from renewable sources of energy, several states have continued to encourage the development of wind farms and solar power plants.

One such state has been California. Gavin Newsom, governor of the Golden State, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Kingdom. The pact was aimed at continuing renewable-energy collaborations, particularly offshore wind farms, Politico reported.

"California is the best place in America to invest in a clean economy because we set clear goals and we deliver," Newsom said, per Politico. "Today, we deepened our partnership with the United Kingdom on climate action."

The memorandum of understanding included a $1 billion commitment from Octopus Energy, the UK's biggest energy supplier, to invest in projects in California. The pact will also include collaborations among research institutes.

Renewable-energy projects can go a long way toward increasing electricity production and lowering costs. Solar and wind electricity generation can be brought online more quickly and more cheaply than competing sources, adding to the price benefits, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The increase in electricity demand has largely been attributed to energy-hungry data centers, which power AI models and cloud computing.

Additionally, renewable energy sources like solar and wind can improve public health, as they are responsible for far less air pollution than alternatives powered by coal or natural gas.

With both California and the UK having pledged to reach net-zero pollution targets, the memorandum of understanding served as a reminder that both governments have retained this goal, regardless of the policies coming out of Washington, D.C.

California "will continue showing the world how we can turn innovation and ambition into climate action," Newsom said, per Politico.

