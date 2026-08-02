California mom on JetBlue flight tries to sleep, then finds rodent in overhead bin

"Once I saw it, I yelled at him to record it."

Falling asleep on a long trip is hard enough for parents traveling with small children.

For one California mother on a JetBlue flight, the disruption became far more alarming when a rodent appeared in the overhead bin above passengers, according to WLS-TV.

What happened?

The unsettling moment, captured on video, turned a premium-cabin flight into a public reminder that even tightly managed travel spaces remain vulnerable to sanitation issues and the health risks that come from food waste.

California resident Brittney Brimway's ticket showed she was seated in JetBlue's Mint business class section.

She told WLS-TV that she was traveling from Los Angeles to Turks and Caicos with her three children, with a layover in New York City, when her son noticed the animal.

"I was trying to sleep with my 10-month-old and my 13-year-old son woke me up stating there was a rat in the plane," Brimway said.

"I told him no, there wasn't, and he insisted I get up to look. So, I did and once I saw it, I yelled at him to record it," she added.

In the footage, the rodent can be seen moving around the overhead bin area, causing alarm among nearby passengers.

However, the exact species of animal spotted on the flight was not confirmed.

Why does it matter?

Rodents often flourish where people create steady food sources and transportation networks, including airports, cargo areas, service corridors, and waste systems.

Modern infrastructure can unintentionally create opportunities for animals to end up in places they clearly should not be.

Animal stowaways might seem like a minor issue or even an annoyance, but the risk is broader than just being confronted by an unexpected rodent.

Wildlife inadvertently appearing far from home poses an immediate risk to workers in various industries, particularly individuals tasked with unloading crates.

Intentional smuggling of animals is a problem in and of itself, but unintentional transportation of creatures, particularly via air travel, can raise the risk that one becomes an invasive species.

What's being done about it?

Brimway shared the video to Instagram.

Notifying crew members immediately and documenting what happened creates a record for follow-up, whether that involves inspections, more extensive cleaning, reviews of boarding or cargo procedures, or addressing customer concerns afterward.

JetBlue acknowledged the incident in the comments under Brimway's video.

"We are sorry to see this," a representative for the airline replied.

On Instagram, Brimway summed up the experience bluntly: "Our first class with JetBlue had a rat, yes a rat, in the overhead bin."

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