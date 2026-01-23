New study finds major airlines are still giving passengers unhealthy drinks: 'Disease-causing organisms ... in the water system'

All but one of the regional airlines need improvement, with 10 carriers scoring poorly.

You may want to avoid ordering water the next time your flight attendant comes around with the drink cart.

What's happening?

The Center for Food as Medicine and Longevity found that the water quality across airlines varies wildly. A new study analyzed results from over 35,000 water samples taken from 10 major and 11 regional airlines. It showed that 2.7% of samples tested positive for total coliform, which is a bacterium that "indicates that disease-causing organisms (pathogens) could be in the water system," researchers wrote. E. coli was found 32 times during these tests.

The report stated that Delta, Frontier, and Alaska Airlines are the three airlines with the highest water safety scores. Meanwhile, American and JetBlue have the lowest. All but one of the regional airlines need improvement, with 10 carriers scoring poorly.

Why is contaminated water concerning?

If the water tanks on airlines aren't properly cleaned in accordance with federal regulations, people can get sick. The federal Aircraft Drinking Water Rule was introduced in order to protect passengers and airline crew. The rule requires carriers to do regular testing and to disinfect and flush out their water tanks four times a year. However, it is clear that companies are dropping the ball.

Travel can help spread disease, which is why it's important that airlines are vigilant about their water supplies. Numerous contaminants, including those stemming from human waste, can enter the aircraft's water supply if any part of the transfer chain is compromised, according to the National Institutes of Health. As climate change has affected the reach and survivability of disease-causing bacteria, it is important to be as careful as possible with our water.

What's being done about contaminated water?

Unfortunately, the report stated the Environmental Protection Agency has been dropping the ball when it comes to airline water safety enforcement. Consumers and engaged citizens still have the power to take action by reporting issues like this to the EPA. This puts more attention and pressure on the problem, potentially encouraging the agency to mobilize.

In the meantime, the Center for Food as Medicine and Longevity encourages people not to drink water that isn't sealed on poor-scoring airlines. It also cautioned against ordering coffee and tea on board.

