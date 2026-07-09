Stowaway opossum found loose on cargo ship gets a permanent home at Alaska Zoo

"I'm like, maybe it's a seal point cat or something."

A stowaway opossum, hidden aboard a cargo ship, has made headlines after making its way to Alaska.

The animal, after leaving the boat, wandered around Juneau before the city's animal control was brought in to investigate.

What happened?

The episode began with a report to Juneau Animal Rescue about an unidentified animal roaming Alaska's capital.

As UPI reported, rescuers eventually determined it was an opossum, a species common in the Lower 48 but considered invasive in Alaska.

Jordan Bales of Juneau Animal Rescue told Your Alaska Link that the initial report of a wild animal sounded much less unusual.

"In my mind, I'm not thinking it's an opossum. I'm like, maybe it's a seal point cat or something," Bales told the outlet.

Once rescuers found the animal, the capture went more smoothly than expected.

"He was trying to get away, but there was no resistance or fight. He wasn't trying to bite. He wasn't hissing. We were able to kind of just push him right into the trap," Bales said to Your Alaska Link.

Rescuers initially called him Chester, but after he was transferred to the Alaska Zoo for permanent housing, he was renamed Meatball.

Why does it matter?

Meatball's discovery in Juneau is another reminder that human transportation networks can unintentionally move wildlife far beyond their natural habitat.

Animals can end up far outside their native range when they hide in trucks, boats, cargo, or shipping containers.

That kind of human-assisted travel can place serious stress on the animal itself and pose risks to local ecosystems and economies. In places where a species does not naturally belong, even a single unexpected arrival can raise concerns about disease, competition with native wildlife, or the possibility of future breeding populations.

In Meatball's case, the opossum was fortunate to be found quickly. Alaska's climate is also far harsher than the environments opossums typically inhabit, which could have made survival difficult without intervention.

So while modern shipping helps move goods efficiently, it can also unintentionally carry animals into dangerous or unsuitable places.

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