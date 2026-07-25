Honolulu worker opens cargo container, spots a live opossum, and inspectors trap it by morning

What began as a routine container check at a warehouse near Honolulu's airport became a biosecurity concern after a live opossum was discovered inside.

What happened?

According to KHON2, a freight forwarder employee working near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport encountered the opossum at about 7:45 p.m. on May 19, then immediately closed the container and contacted authorities.

Despite searching for the intruder, inspectors were unable to locate it in the fully loaded cargo container. In response, they instead placed traps with food and water inside the container before re-closing it.

By the following morning, the opossum had been caught in one of the traps. Officials said that the furry stowaway was humanely euthanized in accordance with health and safety protocols.

Why does it matter?

For the isolated islands of Hawai'i, even a single invasive animal can be a serious cause for concern. Island ecosystems are especially vulnerable to nonnative species, which can disrupt agriculture, threaten native wildlife, spread disease, and create all manner of expensive problems if they become established.

The situation also highlighted how interactions between humans and wild animals are often shaped by human activity. Shipping routes, warehouses, airports, and development can all place animals in unfamiliar and dangerous settings, as BBC Future has reported.

Stowaway critters can also pose a risk to those working at cargo facilities. Workers can experience bites, scratches, and other injuries from animals that themselves are undergoing extreme stress.

In such situations, a fast response can mean the difference between a relatively minor incident and serious public safety or environmental issue, particularly for nearby communities and businesses.

What's being done?

In this case, the response worked as intended. The employee reported the sighting immediately, and biosecurity inspectors took a controlled approach by setting traps with food and water.

Quick reporting, trained responders, and careful containment can help prevent a surprise wildlife sighting from escalating into a full-fledged invasive-species infestation.

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