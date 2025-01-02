  • Home Home

Health experts issue stern warning about pollutants impacting human organs: 'Only then can we be healthy'

"We need air for life … "

by Laurelle Stelle
"We need air for life ... "

Photo Credit: iStock

In recent decades, the global understanding of air pollution has increased, and with it have come efforts to clear urban smog and its accompanying health problems. However, some areas of the world remain plagued by poor air quality. Conditions in Delhi in November were sobering, and citizens were expected to suffer severely, IANS Live reported.

What's happening?

On Nov. 2, the air quality index of the city was rated as "poor" because of a blanket of smog, with an average reading of 294 — only six points above "very poor," per the Central Pollution Control Board, IANS Live reported.

Several areas did reach a "very poor" rating, including Anand Vihar (380), Indira Gandhi International Airport (341), Rama Krishna Puram (340), and Punjabi Bagh (335).

🗣️ Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

🔘 All the time 💯

🔘 Often 😢

🔘 Only sometimes 😟

🔘 Never 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Nineteen other areas were rated as "poor," with Alipur (295), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (284), and Mundka (288) at the high end of those readings.

The thick smog was attributed to stubble burning, reduced wind circulation, and the burning of firecrackers despite a local ban, per IANS Live. Those factors come on top of Delhi's infamously dense traffic.

Why is the air quality important?

Smog is notoriously bad for human health, as Dr. Anil Goyal detailed to IANS Live.

Watch now: This classic mac and cheese brand just won an award for its packaging design

"PM2.5 microns can pass through the bloodstream and cause damage to lungs, liver, and kidneys," Goyal said. "The presence of particulate matter in the body can cause pneumonia and bronchitis. It can also worsen conditions for people already suffering from asthma and lead to hospitalisation and ICU admissions."

All these serious conditions interfere with the lives of Delhi's residents. "Clean air is our right," Goyal said. "We need air for life that should have oxygen and not pollutants. Only then can we be healthy, else no organ in the body can remain unaffected by air pollution."

Not only that, but air pollution also contributes to the overheating of the planet, further damaging human lives and livelihoods.

What can I do about air pollution?

To protect yourself from air pollution, you can check local conditions in the United States by visiting the EPA's air quality website. On heavy smog days, you can stay inside, wear a mask outdoors, and use an air purifier in your home.

To reduce air pollution more broadly, the best thing you can do is switch from gas to electric — whether that's with your car or appliances.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x