Health experts issue stern warning about pollutants impacting human organs: 'Only then can we be healthy'

In recent decades, the global understanding of air pollution has increased, and with it have come efforts to clear urban smog and its accompanying health problems. However, some areas of the world remain plagued by poor air quality. Conditions in Delhi in November were sobering, and citizens were expected to suffer severely, IANS Live reported.

What's happening?

On Nov. 2, the air quality index of the city was rated as "poor" because of a blanket of smog, with an average reading of 294 — only six points above "very poor," per the Central Pollution Control Board, IANS Live reported.

Several areas did reach a "very poor" rating, including Anand Vihar (380), Indira Gandhi International Airport (341), Rama Krishna Puram (340), and Punjabi Bagh (335).

Nineteen other areas were rated as "poor," with Alipur (295), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (284), and Mundka (288) at the high end of those readings.

The thick smog was attributed to stubble burning, reduced wind circulation, and the burning of firecrackers despite a local ban, per IANS Live. Those factors come on top of Delhi's infamously dense traffic.

Why is the air quality important?

Smog is notoriously bad for human health, as Dr. Anil Goyal detailed to IANS Live.

"PM2.5 microns can pass through the bloodstream and cause damage to lungs, liver, and kidneys," Goyal said. "The presence of particulate matter in the body can cause pneumonia and bronchitis. It can also worsen conditions for people already suffering from asthma and lead to hospitalisation and ICU admissions."

All these serious conditions interfere with the lives of Delhi's residents. "Clean air is our right," Goyal said. "We need air for life that should have oxygen and not pollutants. Only then can we be healthy, else no organ in the body can remain unaffected by air pollution."

Not only that, but air pollution also contributes to the overheating of the planet, further damaging human lives and livelihoods.

What can I do about air pollution?

To protect yourself from air pollution, you can check local conditions in the United States by visiting the EPA's air quality website. On heavy smog days, you can stay inside, wear a mask outdoors, and use an air purifier in your home.

To reduce air pollution more broadly, the best thing you can do is switch from gas to electric — whether that's with your car or appliances.

