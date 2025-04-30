Homeowners devastated by wildfires are now facing a new threat — here's what's happening

The wildfires that tore through Los Angeles and Ventura counties triggered an unprecedented volume of home insurance claims.

After January's devastating wildfires, California homeowners are facing more than just damage to their homes — they're navigating delays, rising insurance costs, and a system that's struggling to keep up.

Over $6.9 billion has already been paid out and more than 33,000 insurance claims filed, per the California Department of Insurance.

According to Bankrate, experts say this disaster may become the most expensive in U.S. history, outpacing even Hurricane Katrina.

What's happening?

The wildfires that tore through Los Angeles and Ventura counties triggered an unprecedented volume of home insurance claims.

While many large insurance providers have deployed catastrophe-specific "CAT" teams to help with processing, as Bankrate explained, delays are still widespread. Homeowners with pre-existing claims are finding themselves pushed further back in the line.

According to a 2023 J.D. Power study, the average claim cycle had already stretched to nearly 24 days. For catastrophic events like the wildfires, the timeline often extends to 34 days or longer, per Bankrate.

Why are the delays concerning?

The wildfires have exposed cracks in the insurance system. As Bankrate observed, California's FAIR Plan, the state's insurer of last resort, has run out of money and is now leaning on private insurers and homeowners for support.

Meanwhile, roughly 40% of wildfire-affected households reportedly receive up to $300,000 less than they're owed under state law, according to a 2023 study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

This situation isn't just a short-term setback, either. With major carriers like State Farm raising rates and limiting new policies, and with billions in losses still being tallied, homeowners across the state may soon face skyrocketing premiums and fewer options.

What's being done about insurance claims?

The planet's rising temperatures are directly tied to human activity, especially the burning of dirty energy sources like gas and oil, as NASA explained.

This heat-trapping pollution creates conditions that allow extreme weather events, such as wildfires, to thrive, which puts our homes and communities at risk.

As a result, insurance companies are backing out of high-risk areas, per NPR, leaving many homeowners without coverage. Supporting cleaner, less expensive energy and building more resilient homes can help cool things down and keep our neighborhoods safer in the long run.

If you have an open insurance claim, know your rights under California law. You have the right to timely updates, to choose your own licensed contractor, and to request a full copy of your claim file, per Bankrate. You're also entitled to actual cash value payouts before any rebuild begins, if your policy includes replacement coverage.

On a broader scale, supporting less expensive, clean energy options and smart home upgrades — like fire-resistant features and energy-efficient retrofits — can make homes more resilient and reduce air pollution linked to these extreme events.

