Car expert stunned after test driving new Cadillac model with incredible performance: 'It changes everything'

While the Cadillac Escalade has long been a symbol of opulence, its newest iteration has one expert calling it an "outrageous movable electric feast."

Coming in with a starting price of around $130,000, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ is certainly not an electric vehicle that will be in everyone's budget. But Forbes contributor and EV expert Brooke Crothers took the luxury SUV for an extended test drive. And they walked away impressed.

There is a common belief that most EVs need to be small in stature in order to retain their efficiency and environmentally friendly profile. However, as the Tesla Cybertruck proved, just because you drive an EV doesn't mean you have to sacrifice size. In fact, both the Cybertruck and Escalade IQ measure at exactly 18 feet long.

Although you might think that such a large vehicle would drive a bit sluggish, Crothers wrote that the Escalade IQ is able to produce 750 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque with Velocity Max, its driver-selectable feature. All told, Cadillac reports that the SUV can go from 0-60 miles per hour in less than five seconds.

Perhaps more impressive is the range of the Escalade IQ. Cadillac claims that the EV is able to travel up to 450 miles on a single charge.

"I have never test driven an EV with this kind of range," Crothers wrote. "It changes everything."

The 450-mile range would rank among the longest ranges for an EV currently on the road. The 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring currently holds the top spot with an estimated 512-mile range, with the Rivian R1S (Dual Max Battery) a distant second at a 410-mile range.

While not every EV can provide such luxurious features as the Escalade IQ, they offer a multitude of benefits. EV ownership comes with significant advantages such as lower running costs and enhanced performance. And with zero tailpipe pollution, EVs produce less pollution than gas-powered cars.

