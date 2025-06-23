Tesla Cybertruck owner shocked over incident while vehicle was in self-driving mode: 'Truck did not flinch or react at all'

"Regrettably does not care about anything smaller than a motorcycle."

A Tesla Cybertruck owner set their vehicle to operate autonomously, hitting a chicken on the road — and they were shocked that the vehicle didn't even recognize that an accident had occurred.

What's happening?

As Torque News shared, Joshua (@Qixer01), a Hope Mills, North Carolina, resident, shared his story about the Cybertruck-chicken collision on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum.

"Truck did not flinch or react at all. Was the animal just too small? Did the incident happen too fast for the truck to react?" Joshua wrote while sharing a video of the encounter.w

The video showed the chicken crossing into the Cybertruck's path and unable to escape. The Cybertruck ran it over while operating on Tesla's full self-driving software.

Why are Cybertruck-wildlife encounters significant?

Although road accidents are sometimes inevitable with any kind of vehicle, this Cybertruck news is concerning because of the lack of accident response. Numerous other incidents have been reported regarding damaging Cybertruck encounters with wildlife.

In addition to the Cybertruck's boxy, angular exterior, which may increase risks for small animals, its self-driving technology may not be advanced enough to detect small animal collisions.

Tesla's Cybertruck design has steadily raised safety concerns, especially when driven near pedestrians, cyclists, children, and animals. However, other Cybertruck drivers have praised the electric truck for its high durability in accidents and extreme resilience when faced with crashes.

What's being done to improve EV truck safety?

Some fellow Cybertruck owners commented on Joshua's forum post and blamed the chicken, not Tesla's autonomous driving software, for the unfortunate situation. Others raised hypothetical questions about the Cybertruck's collision response, such as whether flying trash would initiate the brake system upon contact.

"Cybertruck FSD regrettably does not care about anything smaller than a motorcycle on the road," one person commented on the forum post, according to Torque News.

Fortunately, Tesla and other EV automakers have been making considerable strides in enhancing the safety of their vehicles. For example, scientists have developed a device to predict and prevent EV failures by monitoring warning signs and taking corrective actions.

The more you learn about EVs and how they're made and advancing technologically, the more you can debunk common EV myths and understand the facts. However, as EV trucks become more popular, it's crucial to address safety concerns to enhance drivers' experiences and keep moving forward toward a cleaner, greener transportation sector.

Self-driving technology may still need additional improvements to meet safety standards. However, choosing an EV for your next car or truck is still one of the best ways to save money on gas and maintenance costs while helping the planet.

