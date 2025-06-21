First-time electric vehicle owner gives honest reaction after making switch to Tesla: 'I was super excited, anxious, and nervous'

The popularity of electric vehicles continues to rise. In fact, some modeling suggests EVs could account for 50 percent of all passenger car sales in the United States by the year 2030.

But that means many, many people still will have to transition from their traditional gas-powered vehicles and learn more about EVs. One first-time EV owner just took the plunge and asked Reddit for some advice.

In the post, they shared a picture of a brand-new Tesla Model Y. They went on to explain their nervous excitement, as it is a big change, and asked for any guidance from seasoned EV users: "I was super excited, anxious, and nervous all day today. ... If you have any tips or advice or general thoughts you think it would be good for a new Tesla owner to know feel free to share."

EV sales have seen surges for a variety of reasons. One major benefit of the option is financial. Because they run on electricity, expensive and volatilely-priced gas isn't necessary. They also don't need the same costly maintenance that traditional gas-guzzlers regularly require. Upfront costs can also be vastly reduced right now with some government incentives and tax rebates — though it's worth noting that these may not last forever, so it could be wise to act sooner rather than later.

The environmental benefits are, fairly obviously, tremendous. Since EVs don't burn gas, they don't release the harmful tailpipe emissions that warm our planet, drive destructive weather events, and damage delicate ecosystems.

And even though the production of electric vehicles and their batteries requires mining and comes with its own environmental footprint, over the course of their lifetimes, EVs are still undoubtedly eco-friendlier than gas-powered cars.

One way to save even more money and increase the environmental benefits of owning an electric vehicle is to install solar panels at home. Yep, you read that right — it's because using clean energy to charge a clean-energy car makes for an even more winning combination.

Commenters on the original Reddit post were overwhelmingly supportive and positive.

One offered some tips: "Drive it. Enjoy it. Block the haters out. Drive some more. Clean it. Wax it. Polish it. Love it."

Another was in the same situation: "Just got mine on Tuesday! Same in black. Congratulations. I am loving it so far!"

