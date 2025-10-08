Tesla sees surprising sales trend in key market: 'The same price as a new one'

This news comes as its numbers have slipped.

Used electric vehicles are gaining traction worldwide, but not all models are moving at the same pace. In Sweden's growing EV market, the Tesla Model Y is proving to be the clear standout, according to Teslarati.

According to new data from Blocket compiled for CarUp, the Model Y is selling faster than any other EV — and even faster than diesel cars. On average, used EVs in Sweden take about 22 days to sell, compared to 16 days for diesel vehicles. The Model Y, however, is finding buyers in just nine days, beating out the country's fastest-selling diesel, the Volvo V50.

Other EVs are selling quickly, too, with the Mini Cooper Electric and Volkswagen ID.3 moving in around 11 days. Some models are lagging, however: The Kia EV6 often takes more than a month to sell, while Tesla's own Model 3 averages about 20 days.

Experts say the Model Y's resale strength comes down to demand and affordability in the secondhand market. "Right now you can actually buy two used Model Y Long Ranges with low miles for the same price as a new one," Marcin Stepman, car expert at Blocket, told CarUp.

This news comes as Tesla's numbers have slipped, including slowing global sales and production adjustments, according to Reuters. The Model Y's resilience in the used market suggests that while demand for new vehicles has cooled, consumer interest in affordable Teslas remains strong. For buyers, this trend can mean more reliable access to popular EVs at competitive prices, while the environment benefits as more drivers shift away from gas-powered vehicles.

For households considering EV ownership, the savings can extend beyond the purchase price. Charging an EV at home is significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers, adding up to hundreds of dollars in annual savings. Companies such as Qmerit help homeowners install Level 2 chargers with free, instant estimates.

Pairing an EV with solar panels can also dramatically reduce costs since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using the grid. EnergySage makes it simple to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar projects.

With Sweden's numbers highlighting the Model Y's staying power, the vehicle continues to reinforce its role as one of the most important EVs on the road — new or used.

