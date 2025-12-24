Chinese automaker rolls out new model with impressive features — here's what we know

BYD debuted its Atto 2 plug-in hybrid in Spain before bringing it to China, Car News China reported.

The Chinese automaker revealed the vehicle during an event held on Nov. 19 in Barcelona. The car can drive up to 56 miles on battery power and roughly 634 miles total when you include the gas tank. Pricing begins at the equivalent of about $35,900 in Spain.

This matters because it shows how Chinese automakers are bringing budget-friendly hybrids to European buyers. These vehicles let you handle your daily commute on battery power while keeping gas available for road trips.

When you own this kind of car and plug it in at home, your fuel spending drops compared to a gas-only vehicle. You'll also avoid routine jobs such as oil changes and spark-plug replacements. The vehicle operates more quietly than gas cars and creates no tailpipe pollution when running on battery power.

Some people question the pollution created during battery manufacturing. Mining for battery components takes about 30 million tons of minerals per year, which sounds like a lot until you compare it to the 16.5 billion tons of oil, coal, and gas we pull from the ground annually. Battery materials can also be recycled and used again, which isn't possible with dirty fuels that burn up.

BYD offers the Atto 2 plug-in hybrid with two battery choices. The entry option provides around 25 miles of battery-only travel, while the premium choice delivers up to 56 miles. Both pair a combustion engine with an electric motor and a rechargeable battery.

The automaker offers the Seal and Tang models, along with other vehicles, across Europe. BYD operates across 33 countries throughout Europe and plans to expand to 1,000 store locations by year-end 2025.

