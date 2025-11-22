Mazda unveils game-changing updates to popular EV model: 'Much more enticing'

Mazda is shaking up the electric SUV market again. The automaker unveiled its 2026 CX-70 plug-in hybrid with exciting updates that make the car more affordable and efficient.

After debuting the CX-70 in 2025, Mazda is cutting prices on the hybrid lineup by more than $10,000 and boosting its electric-only range by anywhere from 4 to 30 miles. According to Car and Driver, the new SC and SC Plus trims replace the pricier Premium and Premium Plus options and bring more luxury features.

It's worth celebrating the price drop as a bold move to make EVs more accessible — especially at a time when many automakers are expanding their hybrid and EV fleets. Plug-in hybrids give drivers the flexibility to complete short trips on electric power while maintaining the convenience of a gasoline backup for longer journeys, which is a stepping stone for those transitioning to electric vehicles.

EVs and plug-in hybrids can save drivers thousands of dollars on fuel and maintenance over time — say goodbye to oil changes, spark plug replacements, and fuel system upkeep. They also deliver smoother, quieter rides with no tailpipe pollution, which is a plus for neighborhoods and cities.

Plus, they're part of the transition to a cleaner world. Even when accounting for battery production and the electricity used to charge them, EVs produce much less pollution in their lifetimes than their gas counterparts.

This shift by Mazda signals a clear trend in the EV world: lower prices, longer ranges, and more competitive perks. Trusted automakers everywhere — from Toyota to Chevrolet — are jumping on the EV bandwagon with competitive models, making the future of EVs that much more exciting.

As Car Scoops put it, "That sharp price cut suddenly makes the electrified version a much more enticing option, especially since it now sits right alongside the standard inline-six CX-70s in terms of pricing, while still offering more power and efficiency."

