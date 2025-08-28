David Beckham's son sparks outrage after sharing outrageous photos from vacation: 'It's a financial flex'

There's reportedly a growing rift between Brooklyn and his parents that has resulted in this petty display of wealth.

Brooklyn Beckham has been seen traveling in the same port as his father, former soccer player David Beckham, in a considerably larger yacht, according to The Sun.

Brooklyn's billionaire in-laws, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, rented the 260-foot Project X vessel for £1.2 million ($1.6 million) per week. David and wife Victoria Beckham of Spice Girls fame sailed into the same Saint-Tropez port two days after Brooklyn in a 130-foot yacht they own called Seven.

"Brooklyn's yacht dwarfs the one owned by David and Victoria. It's a financial flex," an anonymous source reportedly told The Sun.

According to YachtCharterFleet, Project X supports 12 guests across nine cabins and hosts a crew of 28. Amenities include a swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, helipad, spa, and gym. Its speed tops out at 18 knots and carries over 78,000 gallons of fuel.

Meanwhile, Seven is a Riva 130 Bellissima. Nautika Present reported it hosts 10 guests in five cabins and a crew of seven. Its top speed is 22 knots, and it has enough room for a jacuzzi, a swim platform, and a garage for a tender, a jet ski, and a Seabob. The price tag? $20 million.

According to The Sun, a growing rift between Brooklyn and his parents has resulted in this petty display of wealth.

Whatever the motivation, though, luxury travel is a growing strain on infrastructure and the environment. One study suggested a megayacht can emit more in a year than the average European would in 585 years. Many yachts aren't even built that well.

These emissions contribute to increasingly destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts, which in turn destroy crops and raise grocery prices while exacerbating a home insurance crisis.

It's possible to combat these negative effects on an individual level by opting for low-impact travel options, like rail.

On a larger scale, lawmakers are learning to push back against polluting travel. Venice and Cannes have been working toward banning massive cruise ships, for example.

