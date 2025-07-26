Iconic resort city enacts strict new rules that will have major impact on visitors: 'Drastic regulations'

One of Europe's most famous resort cities is setting strict new guidelines on cruise ships entering its harbor.

Cannes, the French Riviera town known internationally for its film festival, will soon implement "drastic regulations" on such ships, the Independent reported. Starting next year, any ship carrying more than 1,000 people will not be allowed in the town's harbor and will have to instead bring passengers into town on smaller boats.

Also, under the new regulations, no more than 6,000 passengers will be allowed to disembark in Cannes per day.

"It's not about banning cruise ships, but about regulating, organizing, setting guidelines for their navigation," Cannes Mayor David Lisnard said in a statement, per the Independent.

Cannes is just one of many towns that are taking action, or considering doing so, to limit the number of tourists that visit on a daily basis.

Recently, many residents of Venice, Italy, expressed frustration with the chaotic scenes that surrounded Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez. And another French Riviera city, Nice, is also considering limiting the size of cruise ships allowed.

Travel companies and some business owners in Cannes aren't thrilled with the idea, as they rely largely on tourists to make a living. According to city figures, Cannes gets about three million visitors each year, more than 10% of whom come from cruise ships.

Although cruises are a popular vacation idea, they're also an environmentally damaging one. As cruise ships keep getting larger and larger — the biggest ships are now twice as big as they were in 2000, and are expected to soon be eight times larger than the Titanic — so do their environmental impacts.

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which can hold more than 9,000 people, is capable of producing more than three million tons of carbon pollution each year, according to GreenMatch. That's the equivalent of about 620,000 average cars.

And recent air-quality readings from the Irish port city of Cobh found pollution to be 250 times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended safe levels, with cruise ships the biggest contributor.

