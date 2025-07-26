  • Business Business

Iconic resort city enacts strict new rules that will have major impact on visitors: 'Drastic regulations'

Travel companies and some business owners aren't thrilled.

by Robert Crow
Travel companies and some business owners aren’t thrilled.

Photo Credit: iStock

One of Europe's most famous resort cities is setting strict new guidelines on cruise ships entering its harbor.

Cannes, the French Riviera town known internationally for its film festival, will soon implement "drastic regulations" on such ships, the Independent reported. Starting next year, any ship carrying more than 1,000 people will not be allowed in the town's harbor and will have to instead bring passengers into town on smaller boats.

Also, under the new regulations, no more than 6,000 passengers will be allowed to disembark in Cannes per day.

"It's not about banning cruise ships, but about regulating, organizing, setting guidelines for their navigation," Cannes Mayor David Lisnard said in a statement, per the Independent.

Cannes is just one of many towns that are taking action, or considering doing so, to limit the number of tourists that visit on a daily basis.

Recently, many residents of Venice, Italy, expressed frustration with the chaotic scenes that surrounded Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez. And another French Riviera city, Nice, is also considering limiting the size of cruise ships allowed.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Travel companies and some business owners in Cannes aren't thrilled with the idea, as they rely largely on tourists to make a living. According to city figures, Cannes gets about three million visitors each year, more than 10% of whom come from cruise ships.

Although cruises are a popular vacation idea, they're also an environmentally damaging one. As cruise ships keep getting larger and larger — the biggest ships are now twice as big as they were in 2000, and are expected to soon be eight times larger than the Titanic — so do their environmental impacts.

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which can hold more than 9,000 people, is capable of producing more than three million tons of carbon pollution each year, according to GreenMatch. That's the equivalent of about 620,000 average cars.

And recent air-quality readings from the Irish port city of Cobh found pollution to be 250 times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended safe levels, with cruise ships the biggest contributor.

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x