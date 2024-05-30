BP eager to expand its electric charging unit after Elon Musk lays off Tesla's EV charging business employees: 'We are aggressively looking to acquire real estate to scale our network'

The variability of charge options signals the popularity of EVs among consumers.

The community for vehicle electrification and the reduction of harmful pollution is growing. With federal incentives making the purchase of electric vehicles more affordable, charging options will also grow.

As reported by Reuters, "supermajor" oil and gas company BP has stepped in to expand its EV charging units across the United States following the news of EV manufacturing giant Tesla laying off its EV charging team.

"We are aggressively looking to acquire real estate to scale our Network, which is a heightened focus following the recent Tesla announcement," a spokesperson for BP told Reuters.

BP has dealt with adjustments as the multinational giant cut over a tenth of its electric vehicle workforce in April. With Tesla scaling back in the charging space, BP sees an opportunity to grow its network, specifically in the northeast, the Great Lakes region, throughout the Sun Belt, and along the West Coast.

🗣️ Does driving range play into your decision to buy an EV?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The 250-kilowatt Pulse-branded chargers launched by BP are compatible with both Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) and the Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors, and more than 27,000 charge points have been installed to date.

Automakers have been transitioning to Tesla's NACS, encouraging a shift to making the company's superchargers the industry standard. In September 2023, U.S. News reported three other well-known charging stations — ChargePoint, Blink, and Electrify America — have decided to begin offering NACS connectors as well.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What has made NACS stand out has been the units offering AC charging and up to one megawatt DC charging, as well as being half the size and generating double the power as CCS connectors.

The variability of charge options signals the popularity of EVs among consumers. A study found gas-powered cars produce three times as many pounds of harmful air pollution compared to EVs, per USA Facts, which might be encouraging the shift in buying habits.

As EV popularity continues to rise and automakers like Nissan jump on the bandwagon with new EV models, BP is aiming to provide more charging units as part of the electric vehicle revolution.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.