From Ram’s ‘premature electrification’ to Will Ferrell’s zombie apocalypse, this year’s Super Bowl ads had 1 common theme

While the long-awaited matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was called Super Bowl LVII, it could’ve just as easily been called Super Bowl EV.

The big game’s commercials didn’t disappoint this year, with huge stars like Bryan Cranston, Serena Williams, and Steve Martin making appearances. Still, many of the Super Bowl’s all-star ads focused on the electrification of American vehicles.

Jeep, Ram, and General Motors stole the show this year with some riotously funny commercials. Here’s a breakdown of Super Bowl LVII’s best electric vehicle (EV) ads.

