BP nears Lightsource sale to Kuwait-backed group as it doubles down on oil and gas

It can slow investment in energy sources that help cut pollution.

BP appears close to shedding another major clean energy asset as the company leans further into oil and gas, as Reuters detailed.

The potential sale of its solar business, Lightsource, highlights how one of the world's biggest energy companies is reworking its strategy around fossil fuels after an expensive push into renewables.

What happened?

As first reported by the Financial Times, BP is in advanced discussions to sell Lightsource to a consortium backed by Kuwait's sovereign wealth funds. The reported bidders are Qualitas Energy, a private equity firm focused on green energy, and Wren House, the infrastructure arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority.

The talks match BP's broader overhaul under chief executive Meg O'Neill, who has been pulling back from parts of the company's earlier renewables agenda, Reuters noted. BP has been trying to streamline its operations, reduce debt, and improve returns by putting greater weight on its traditional oil and gas business.

The company made a similar move last week when it agreed to sell stakes in more than 10 businesses held through its venture arm. That transaction was part of BP's wider $20 billion divestment plan.

BP has already tied Lightsource to a significant write-down, as Reuters pointed out. The solar business also spun off its offshore wind arm and scrapped plans for a biofuels plant in Amsterdam, along with hydrogen projects in Australia and Britain.

Why does it matter?

The move puts greater emphasis on fossil fuels at a time when many communities need cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable power. When major companies pull back from renewables, it can slow investment in energy sources that help cut pollution and support more stable electricity costs.

Coal and natural gas power plants contribute to air and water pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death.

They can also keep energy costs high for families that remain dependent on fuel sources subject to ongoing extraction and price swings, rather than benefiting from more abundant energy from sunlight and wind.

What's being done?

Even with BP's retreat, solar and wind development is not disappearing. As Reuters noted, the reported buyer group includes Qualitas Energy, a firm focused on green energy, suggesting that Lightsource's projects could continue under different ownership rather than be dismantled.

Clean energy momentum increasingly depends on a mix of public policy, private investors, utilities, and households, as opposed to oil majors. That support often comes through local and state policies that speed transmission upgrades, battery storage, rooftop solar access, and community solar programs.

BP's reported Lightsource sale is another sign that major energy companies can still choose oil and gas over cleaner power, even as communities face the health and financial repercussions.

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