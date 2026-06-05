"Clean energy is no longer just about climate, it is also an economic and geopolitical strategy."

For years, the case for wind and solar has often been framed around the climate. But a pair of new milestones is drawing fresh attention online for another reason.

Wind and solar generated more electricity than gas worldwide for the first time in a single month, while a report from the International Energy Agency says the European Union's shift away from fossil fuels saved a staggering $60 billion last year, Euronews reported.

Analysis from Ember and a report from the International Energy Agency show that Europe's heavy investment in renewables is already paying off. In 2025, the EU saved about $60 billion by cutting fossil fuel imports, even as turmoil in the Middle East pushed oil and gas prices higher and injected more instability into global energy markets.

That shift was driven in large part by solar and wind. The EU invested roughly $105 billion in renewables, with solar standing out in particular. Strategic Perspectives said it generated more than 340 terawatt-hours of electricity and accounted for 12.5% of the EU's power mix.

Solar output alone jumped by more than 60 terawatt-hours from the year before, roughly equal to Portugal's annual electricity demand.

Data analyzed by Ember shows wind and solar at 22% of global electricity in April 2026, compared with gas at 20%.

Ember said April 2026 marked the first full month in which wind and solar beat gas globally. The group said the milestone came as spring weather boosted renewable generation and electricity demand remained relatively mild between heating and cooling seasons.

A spokesperson from Ember told Euronews that Europe's energy transition is "paying dividends" and said last year's fossil-fuel savings could be surpassed in 2026 as oil, gas, and coal prices climb.

"Clean energy is no longer just about climate, it is also an economic and geopolitical strategy," explained ​​Marin Gillot, energy analyst at Strategic Perspectives. "The faster Europe moves away from fossil fuels, the less exposed European citizens and businesses will be to price shocks and geopolitical instability."

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