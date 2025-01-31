Bottega Veneta under fire for listing shocking product online: 'Beyond outrageous'

"Their markup is not only high but criminal."

Investing in quality fashion that will last a long time is a savvy shopping choice. However, when luxury brands get out of control with pricing, even shoppers willing to spend a little extra become prickly.

One consumer shared their outrage over a very pricey handbag on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Posted in the r/handbags subreddit, the original poster shared a photo of a Bottega Veneta small wicker handbag with an asymmetrical handle. The OP wrote, "Has Bottega lost their minds?"

The image also features the bag's outrageous price tag: $9,400. Commenters shared the OP's frustration over this kind of cost for a small wicker bag. Some mentioned how brands hike up prices to make their products seem more exclusive.

Even the OP admitted, "I paid $1,100 for the Loewe beehive bag in raffia, but this is crazy."

Other Redditors pointed out how easily you could find a similar bag at a thrift store. Thrifting can save shoppers tons of money under normal circumstances but especially when compared to inflated pricing like this.

Secondhand shoppers have even found luxury brand handbags for huge discounts at thrift stores or secondhand websites, making it especially frustrating that a brand would try to get this amount from a customer.

Avoiding the trap and allure of fast fashion is important for the sake of our environment, but a $9,000 handbag certainly isn't a great — or even possible — alternative for most.

Other Redditors had a lot to add about this super-expensive handbag.

One user shared, "As a Filipina who [grew] up around the basket [weaving] industry – these prices are beyond outrageous."

One user wrote, "Also from the global south but where many local African tribes make stunning wicker bags that would put these to shame. Anyone spending 9k on this needs spiritual help."

Another user commented, "The price of all things wicker is not that expensive. Their markup is not only high but criminal."

One user joked, "Most expensive cat toy."

