'Billionaire summer camp' sparks backlash as ultra-wealthy descend on small town: 'The busiest week of the year'

One commenter asked if the point of the summit was to "laugh at the rest of us?"

The week after July 4 is apparently a big one for billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Bob Iger.

That's when dozens meet for a massive annual summit coined as a billionaire summer camp. Business leaders from across the country fly into the Sun Valley Friedman Memorial Airport in Sun Valley, Idaho.

According to Business Insider, the airport may see as many as 190 aircraft arrive on the Tuesday following July 4, just about double what the airport usually welcomes.

Tim Burke, the director of the airport, told Business Insider that the event leads to "the busiest week of the year here in the Wood River Valley."

The annual summit is intended to bring CEOs together to discuss business and future power plays. But its carbon footprint is difficult to ignore. The influx of nearly 200 jets into a small-town airport highlights how many people — particularly the ultra-wealthy — prioritize convenience over the planet.

A 2023 report by the Institute for Policy Studies found that the top 1% of people may be responsible for half of all aviation emissions.

Another report from the European Federation for Transport and Environment stated that private jets may be up to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes.

That all adds up fast when dozens of private jets pile into a single rural airport. But it's certainly not the first case of public frustration over luxury travel and its environmental cost.

Taylor Swift received plenty of backlash for taking numerous flights on two private jets during her 2023 tour. Jeff Bezos also drew criticism when he added an $80 million jet to his collection.

Some of the criticism is because everyday consumers and families are encouraged to change their habits, like driving less or cutting energy use, to help the planet.

On a Facebook post from news anchor Maggie O'Mara (@MaggieOMaraJournalist), one commenter asked if the point of the summit was to "laugh at the rest of us?"

Some alternatives could prove healthier for the planet if people can encourage the top 1% to get on board.

For example, sustainable aviation fuel can reduce planet-warming gas pollution for aircrafts by as much as 94%, according to the Department of Energy. Some aviation leaders are also experimenting with hybrid-electric aircraft, which can use about 5% less fuel than standard aircraft.

Supporting companies pushing for change, like those investing in sustainable airline fuel and low-emissions aircraft, could help move the industry in a cleaner direction.

It may also signal to billionaires that strong leadership means taking responsibility for actions that impact the environment.

