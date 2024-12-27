Billionaire Jeff Bezos sparks outrage by adding an $80 million private jet to his extensive collection: 'This isn't just any plane'

"With the wealth billionaires have, what else can they buy?"

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos added another private jet to his extensive collection with a $80 million jet lauded as one of the most advanced private jets on the market. With Bezos' new purchase, the billionaire is now offloading an older jet from his collection, the Gulfstream G650ER, for $38,950,000.

"This isn't just any plane," Yahoo Finance wrote. The plane Bezos is selling is reportedly registered as N271DV and "has been kept in pristine condition, earning him a reputation for maintaining his aircraft to the highest standards."

It is listed on the aviation marketplace Controller as "a more affordable option" for being preowned compared to a brand-new G650ER, which is said to sell for $65 million.

"I think it's awesome Bezos is so concerned about the climate that he is downsizing his fleet of private airplanes," one commenter said sarcastically under the article. "That's going to save the earth. Climate change is for the poor to worry about. These guys with carbon footprints as big as cities for their multiple mansions, planes and yachts don't care about the climate but want everyone else to make sacrifices."

The general reaction is mainly focused on questioning why Bezos needs a collection of jets in the first place, especially considering the tremendous environmental impact. Private jet usage is a major cause of planet-warming pollution. Billionaires are the most impactful, with 1% of people estimated to cause 50% of all global aviation pollution, according to the nonprofit group Transport & Environment.

At least innovations are being made to slash the high amount of pollution from air travel with alternative fuels and solar power being tested.

For now, Bezos' jet collection remains. Even with a technically discounted price for the resold jet, most indicate it's out of their price range.

"With the wealth billionaires have, what else can they buy?" one commenter wrote. "Mere mortals can't even begin to comprehend that kind of wealth."

