Lawmakers weigh new ban that could have big impact on takeout food orders — here are the details

One city in Alaska is considering a new ban that would be a major step in reducing the spread of plastic pollution.

As The Delta Discovery reported, the Bethel City Council is considering an ordinance that seeks to outlaw single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam products. Ordinance 25-13 has been introduced by the Community Parks and Recreation Committee to amend Bethel Municipal Code Chapter 8.12, regarding plastic bags and polystyrene containers.

"Single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam food containers are among the most commonly littered items, contributing to clogged storm drains, polluted waterways, and harm to wildlife and subsistence food," the proposed ordinance reads. "Expanded polystyrene is not biodegradable, difficult to recycle, and breaks into small particles that persist in the environment for decades."

According to a fact sheet from Environment America, more than 100 billion plastic bags are used in the U.S. each year. Despite their prevalence, plastic bags often serve a singular purpose, resulting in an average of just 12 minutes of use per bag. However, their lifespan extends well beyond their intended use.

Over 400 million tons of plastic are produced worldwide each year. Yet less than 10% of plastic waste is properly recycled. This means that the vast majority of plastic ends up in landfills, incinerated, or polluting the environment. Since most plastic is non-biodegradable, products like single-use packaging and plastic bags can last for centuries. Over time, these products wear down and break apart into microplastics.

Researchers have developed several alternatives to single-use plastics that incorporate natural fibers into bags, bottles, and food storage containers. Other alternatives include biodegradable and compostable materials derived from plants, which can help reduce their overall environmental impact and provide solutions to tackle plastic waste.

Despite the benefits of plastic bans, many businesses may face growing challenges in adjusting to the change as they struggle to afford the significant costs of alternative materials to replace more affordable plastic products. For companies that rely on these inexpensive, single-use plastics, the new requirement could have a dramatic impact on their bottom line and significantly alter operations.

