New program aims to help local businesses adapt to statewide ban: 'There are better choices available'

An increasing number of cities and states are banning polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, for health and environmental reasons. Yet these bans leave restaurants and other businesses searching for alternative materials to use for their products.

In Virginia, a regional public service initiative has stepped up to educate business owners and residents so they can make healthy and sustainable daily choices.

As News Channel 10 WAVY reported, askHRgreen.org is helping businesses transition away from Styrofoam containers and use eco-friendly alternatives instead.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission launched the public awareness program to address sustainable living topics such as recycling, landscaping, and water conservation. With Virginia's polystyrene ban in effect as of July 1, 2025, food service operators must find and use eco-friendlier containers.

Virginia's ban requires large food service companies with at least 20 locations to eliminate polystyrene from their operations. Smaller companies must comply with the ban by July 1, 2026.

Virginia is the fourth state in the nation to ban single-use polystyrene containers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"There are better choices available," said Katie Cullipher, a team leader at askHRgreen.org. "Our goal is to help small businesses understand the new law, explore practical alternatives, and ultimately contribute to a cleaner, healthier region for everyone."

The askHRgreen.org initiative is inspiring because it provides green educational resources to business owners to ease the Styrofoam ban transition.

The organization offers polystyrene-free sample kits for food establishments to try for themselves. The kits include packaging alternatives such as paper, recyclable aluminum, and sugarcane fiber. The samples also come with promotional window clings, activity books, and other public awareness campaign materials.

This service aids the greater good for human health and the environment. According to askHRgreen.org, polystyrene stays in landfills for over 500 years, poses ingestion risks to wildlife, and can't be locally recycled.

This outdated and harmful packaging material contributes to our planet's growing, long-term pollution problem. While adding to piles of litter on land and in water, it's also linked to cancer and nervous system damage in humans.

By helping restaurants find practical, affordable, and less harmful packaging options for their takeout orders, we can reduce people's exposure to toxic Styrofoam and promote healthier food systems.

Even if you don't live in an area that has implemented a Styrofoam ban, you can ditch harmful food containers when you dine out. By bringing your own to-go containers to restaurants, you reduce your trash contribution and can wash and reuse your containers for future meals.

In Virginia, restaurant owners can request free sample kits online to learn about alternative materials and make informed, sustainable decisions.

"Going foam free isn't just a requirement – it's a responsible business choice," according to askHRgreen.org. "Show your customers you care about their health, your community, and the planet. Let's ditch the foam and choose better, together."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.