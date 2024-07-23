This app can help you find the dress you've been searching for — and at a massive price reduction

Summer wedding season can have shoppers shelling out loads of money on a perfect dress, but the Beni app and browser extension make it easy to find what you've been looking for at a massive price reduction.
How does Beni work?
The female-founded and backed company demystifies the secondhand shopping experience for both fledgling and experienced thrifters, acting as an assistant to gather the best deals.
After downloading the app and signing in with your Apple or Google account, you can set up your free profile, select notification preferences, and start browsing curated collections from more than 40 trusted resale marketplaces, including Poshmark and The RealReal.
What's more, the Beni extension works on over 1,000 retail sites. If you see a product you like, you can use the extension to view resale options for the same good.
At this time, Beni's app is only available for iPhone users, but Android owners can use the shopping assistant through the desktop version, which works as an extension within Chrome that provides pop-ups displaying cheaper ways to buy the same or similar options.
Why should I shop secondhand?
First, it's no secret that buying items second hand is a surefire way to save money without sacrificing style. Savvy shoppers have saturated the internet with tales of their quality scores, from the perfect prom dress to designer trench coats to unique under-the-radar finds.
Watch now: Ford executive reveals how the brand will meet customers 'where they are' with EV technology
Second, you'll be doing your part to help the planet. A shocking amount of textile waste is sent to landfills, with the World Economic Forum noting that the "equivalent of one garbage truck full of clothes is burned or dumped" every second. As they degrade, these items produce methane, a potent gas that is 28 times stronger than carbon dioxide at warming our planet.
Beni also helps consumers make the most of their time with the AI-assisted curated collections. The latest Wedding Guest Edit is a prime example. Here are just a few of the deals:
Revolve Chey Dress
This one-shoulder stunner retails for nearly $500, but Beni found it available second hand at nearly a 50% discount.
$275
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
This gorgeous copper fitted dress originally went for $298 and is sold out by the supplier. Beni found one for less than $200.
$184
Saks Norma Kamali Dress
This black metallic gown retails for $245, but Beni found it for only $87.
$87.00
Shopbop Ulla Johnson Dress
This pleated blue-green dress originally retailed for nearly $900. While it's currently on sale for around $600, Beni can do one better, discovering a once-worn gown for only $360.
$360
Revolve Anita Dress
Partying in this Barbie pink maxi dress costs around $300 if purchased brand new. It can be yours at roughly half the price with an assist from Beni.
$155
Revolve Misha Dress
This one-shoulder gown is no longer available at Revolve, but shoppers hoping to snag it can use Beni to find it at a steep discount.
$72.50
Amur Dress
This dreamy summer fit is sold out at Amur, but it originally cost $384. Beni found a never-worn, tag-on version at more than a $100 discount.
$258.75
Shopbop Cinq a Sept Dress
Cinq a Sept's floral designs are a hot commodity, with some retailing for $400. Beni found several styles secondhand at a 30-55% price reduction.
Shopbop Misha Dress
This strapless floral gown retails for $380 but can be purchased for only $250 second hand.
$250
$380
Some of these steals may seem too good to be true, but Beni co-founder Sarah Pinner shared that users can expect this regularly.
"On average, Beni users save about 55% from the new item, and it's also a lot more sustainable to buy the item secondhand," she said in a Google for Startups article.
Are there other ways to support circular services?
Taking advantage of a burgeoning secondhand market that ThredUp estimates will be worth $350 billion globally by 2028 isn't the only way to maximize the lifespan of products.
Swapping electronic waste for store credit and turning in old clothes for cash at major participating brands can help create a cleaner, less polluted world while benefiting your wallet and mental health. Multiple studies have shown that decluttering your space can reduce stress and depression and contribute to feelings of happiness.
Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.