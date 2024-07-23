  • Business Business

This app can help you find the dress you've been searching for — and at a massive price reduction

"On average, Beni users save about 55% from the new item."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"On average, Beni users save about 55% from the new item."

Photo Credit: iStock

Summer wedding season can have shoppers shelling out loads of money on a perfect dress, but the Beni app and browser extension make it easy to find what you've been looking for at a massive price reduction.   

How does Beni work?

The female-founded and backed company demystifies the secondhand shopping experience for both fledgling and experienced thrifters, acting as an assistant to gather the best deals. 

After downloading the app and signing in with your Apple or Google account, you can set up your free profile, select notification preferences, and start browsing curated collections from more than 40 trusted resale marketplaces, including Poshmark and The RealReal.

What's more, the Beni extension works on over 1,000 retail sites. If you see a product you like, you can use the extension to view resale options for the same good. 

At this time, Beni's app is only available for iPhone users, but Android owners can use the shopping assistant through the desktop version, which works as an extension within Chrome that provides pop-ups displaying cheaper ways to buy the same or similar options.

"On average, Beni users save about 55% from the new item."

Why should I shop secondhand?

First, it's no secret that buying items second hand is a surefire way to save money without sacrificing style. Savvy shoppers have saturated the internet with tales of their quality scores, from the perfect prom dress to designer trench coats to unique under-the-radar finds.  

Watch now: Ford executive reveals how the brand will meet customers 'where they are' with EV technology

Second, you'll be doing your part to help the planet. A shocking amount of textile waste is sent to landfills, with the World Economic Forum noting that the "equivalent of one garbage truck full of clothes is burned or dumped" every second. As they degrade, these items produce methane, a potent gas that is 28 times stronger than carbon dioxide at warming our planet.

Beni also helps consumers make the most of their time with the AI-assisted curated collections. The latest Wedding Guest Edit is a prime example. Here are just a few of the deals:

1

Revolve Chey Dress

This one-shoulder stunner retails for nearly $500, but Beni found it available second hand at nearly a 50% discount.   

$275

Shop Now

Revolve Chey Dress
2

Reformation Frankie Silk Dress

This gorgeous copper fitted dress originally went for $298 and is sold out by the supplier. Beni found one for less than $200

$184 

Shop Now

Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
3

Saks Norma Kamali Dress

This black metallic gown retails for $245, but Beni found it for only $87

$87.00

Shop Now

black metallic gown
4

Shopbop Ulla Johnson Dress

This pleated blue-green dress originally retailed for nearly $900. While it's currently on sale for around $600, Beni can do one better, discovering a once-worn gown for only $360. 

$360 

Shop Now

The pleated blue-green dress
5

Revolve Anita Dress

Partying in this Barbie pink maxi dress costs around $300 if purchased brand new. It can be yours at roughly half the price with an assist from Beni. 

$155

Shop Now

Barbie pink maxi dress
6

Revolve Misha Dress

This one-shoulder gown is no longer available at Revolve, but shoppers hoping to snag it can use Beni to find it at a steep discount

$72.50

Shop Now

one-shoulder gown
7

Amur Dress

This dreamy summer fit is sold out at Amur, but it originally cost $384. Beni found a never-worn, tag-on version at more than a $100 discount. 

$258.75

Shop Now

Dreamy summer fit
8

Shopbop Cinq a Sept Dress

Cinq a Sept's floral designs are a hot commodity, with some retailing for $400. Beni found several styles secondhand at a 30-55% price reduction. 

Shop Now

Silk Long Dress w/ Tags Cinq a Sept's floral designs
9

Shopbop Misha Dress

This strapless floral gown retails for $380 but can be purchased for only $250 second hand. 

$250 $380

Shop Now

strapless floral gown Shopbop Misha Dress

Some of these steals may seem too good to be true, but Beni co-founder Sarah Pinner shared that users can expect this regularly. 

"On average, Beni users save about 55% from the new item, and it's also a lot more sustainable to buy the item secondhand," she said in a Google for Startups article.  

"On average, Beni users save about 55% from the new item."

Are there other ways to support circular services? 

Taking advantage of a burgeoning secondhand market that ThredUp estimates will be worth $350 billion globally by 2028 isn't the only way to maximize the lifespan of products

Swapping electronic waste for store credit and turning in old clothes for cash at major participating brands can help create a cleaner, less polluted world while benefiting your wallet and mental health. Multiple studies have shown that decluttering your space can reduce stress and depression and contribute to feelings of happiness.   

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x