Shopper raises questions after receiving frustrating Bath & Body Works online order: 'This is wild'

When it comes to responsible packaging practices, one shopper has shown that Bath & Body Works has a lot of work to do. A simple unboxing video uncovered a major problem with the way the company ships its products.

What's happening?

In a TikTok video, Jennifer (@prettywoman030981) removes several pieces of plastic pillow packaging inside a box that appears to be otherwise empty. Finally, she gets to the bottom, where she reveals one very small product in the box.

"One thing in this whole box," she says as she removes the product, which is so small it has actually slid under the flap of the box. She then moves on to another box packed with just as much plastic and also containing one small item. Then, the same thing happens again with a third box, which makes it feel very much like Groundhog Day but with garbage.

The video ends by showing a total of nine small items that were packaged between four boxes.

"Bath & Body Works needs to [do] better! Talk about wasted packaging!" the video's caption read.

"The box and packaging cost more [than] the actual product!" commented one viewer.

"Bro this is wild," said another.

Why is product packaging important?

Packaging is the largest end-use market segment, accounting for over 40% of total plastic usage, according to Plastic Oceans. Due to recycling confusion, many consumers "wishcycle" packaging like this or simply throw it in the garbage.

Once in landfills and other ecosystems, like our oceans, lakes, and rivers, it produces planet-warming pollution. Plastic further breaks down into dangerous microplastics, which pose a huge threat to the environment, wildlife, and human health.

Is Bath & Body Works doing anything about this?

According to its website, the company does have packaging on its radar, saying, "We are building on our current work to reduce the footprint of our packaging using 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging across our product portfolio by 2030, with a near-term focus on embracing circular packaging solutions to decrease the use of virgin plastic."

It further says that a big point in its approach will be communicating with customers about properly disposing of its packaging.

While Bath & Body Works' goals to improve are nice to see, judging by the OP's and others' experiences with waste produced by the company, it still has a ways to go.

What's being done about packaging more broadly?

Many companies, like Plant Fusion, Nestle, and others, are working to reduce the packaging they use or eliminate plastic altogether, while others are making alternatives to plastic packaging.

As individuals, we can all do our research to learn how to spot and support companies using sustainable packaging. We can also reduce plastic in our daily lives by swapping out everyday items for plastic-free alternatives and supporting brands that use plastic-free packaging.

