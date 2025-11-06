  • Business Business

Startup sets out to transform how households pay for electricity — here are the details

The approach follows a growing trend.

by Zachary Ehrmann
Photo Credit: iStock

A Texas startup is working to revolutionize the home energy market by making backup power affordable to all, according to TechCrunch. 

Austin-based Base Power just raised $1 billion to bring its massive home batteries to homes across the nation. The company has already installed more than 100 megawatt-hours of battery capacity in Texas since launching in 2023, an impressive feat in a state known for its power grid challenges

Base Power's business model is truly unique. Instead of selling expensive systems that can cost homeowners tens of thousands of dollars, the company leases out its batteries. Customers pay an upfront fee, ranging from $695 to $995, for installation, and a small monthly payment of $19 or $29, depending on the battery size. 

Those batteries aren't small, either. The 25-kilowatt-hour model is twice as powerful as a Tesla Powerwall, and the 50-kilowatt-hour option can keep an average home powered for up to 48 hours on its own. 

Here's how it works: customers commit to buying their electricity from Base Power at 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour for three years. In return, the company can tap into those batteries to sell power back to the grid during peak times. This move helps stabilize Texas's often-strained power network and earns rewards from the state's utility regulator. 

By working with Base Power, homeowners get reliable backup power without the costs usually associated with setting up a new system, and the company helps the grid handle demand much more efficiently. That means less reliance on dirty energy sources like gas and coal, along with fewer power outages when it matters most. 

With this new round of funding, Base Power plans to expand beyond the Lone Star State and build a second U.S. battery factory. Its first facility, on the outskirts of Austin, is already under construction. 

The approach follows a growing trend in clean energy tech, helping people save money and reducing pollution. If successful, Base Power might do for home batteries what solar leases did for rooftop panels — make clean, reliable energy a standard feature in American homes.

