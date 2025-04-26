  • Business Business

Officials approve sweeping ban on controversial food packaging: 'If the feds aren't gonna do it, we're gonna do it'

"We are being poisoned in more ways than we know."

by Matthew Swigonski
If you've ever gotten takeout from a restaurant, there's a good chance that at some point, your food was packaged into a Styrofoam container

While Styrofoam is effective at being a lightweight, protective packaging material and a great insulator, it has long been the target of environmental groups. However, for folks in Montana, single-use Styrofoam food containers may soon be a thing of the past. 

House Bill 477 was introduced by representative Marilyn Marler. The bill refers to Styrofoam as a "material that causes environmental harm and poses a threat to fish and wildlife." According to the bill, "Styrofoam threatens the right of each Montanan to a clean and healthful environment." 

The bill would ban the use of Styrofoam containers in the food industry by 2030. This includes the use of containers used to serve or package food from restaurants and food establishments. Meaning everything from coffee cups, plates, and trays would soon be phased out in the state. 

As reported by the Daily Montanan, H.B. 477 passed in the Montana House of Representatives in March with a vote of 56 to 44. In April, the bill was passed in the Senate by just two votes. 

Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, can take a very long time to properly decompose in landfills. Some estimates suggest it could take 500 years or more. The decomposition process is not a complete breakdown but rather a fragmentation into smaller and smaller pieces, potentially leading to microplastics

Microplastics have been reported to have the ability to accumulate in various food sources, including marine life and mammals. This can carry pollutants and toxins to humans. While the specific health effects in humans are still being researched, studies suggest potential risks such as gastrointestinal issues, inflammation, and disruption of endocrine and reproductive systems.

Senator Daniel Zolnikov, one of the most vocal proponents of H.B. 477, emphasized the importance of the bill. 

"We have chemicals in our food, we have chemicals touching our food, we are being poisoned in more ways than we know," Zolnikov said, per the Daily Montanan. "This is an easy way to say if the feds aren't gonna do it, we're gonna do it. We're gonna phase it out."

