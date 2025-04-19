Lawmakers debate controversial bill that would eliminate common food service item: 'It's just a big switch'

Legislators believe the benefits would ultimately outweigh the negative impact it would have on the food industry.

Alaska is looking to make a big move toward greater statewide sustainability by banning Styrofoam. Legislators are discussing a new bill that will prohibit the use of the non-biodegradable plastic foam material in restaurants and require biodegradable or compostable alternatives.

While this is great news for the planet, it's also a tricky change for some in the Alaskan food industry.

Restaurants frequently use plastic foam containers for takeout orders, as they're lightweight, relatively durable and well-insulated, and, perhaps most importantly, cheap. With the cost of just about everything continuing to rise, transitioning to more costly takeout containers can put even further strain on business owners.

"If it's better for the environment, you know, I don't know much on biodegradable material, but from what I do know, I've read that it's better and I'm all for that. Just being a manager of a restaurant, it's more about the cost effectiveness," manager of L&L Hawaiian Barbeque in Anchorage, Jonathan Sala, said. "It's just a big switch over in the cost."

However, as difficult as this transition may be for some restaurants, the continued use of plastic foam, commonly referred to as Styrofoam, is far more difficult on the planet.

What is typically called Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene foam, has a laundry list of negative effects on the environment. Perhaps the most significant is its lack of biodegradability; the material may take hundreds of years to decompose. The result is a functionally ever-lasting material that breaks up into microplastics and finds its way into the water, air, and earth. From there, those microplastics have the potential to harm both human beings and wildlife.

Alaskan legislators believe the benefits a Styrofoam ban would have to the environment ultimately outweigh the negative impact it would have on the food industry. They're not alone, either. Multiple other states, including Oregon, Washington, and California, have already imposed similar bans and found success in them.

For now, the ban remains a legislative proposition that needs to move through the House and Senate before being written into law. Should it do that — and it has gained cosponsors over the last month — the ban would take effect beginning in 2026.

