Officials consider banning common landscaping equipment with new bill: 'It's a beautiful thing'

"Preparing our city to withstand global warming is perhaps the most important task we have right now."

by Kritiksha Sharma
Philadelphia may soon take a major step toward quieter neighborhoods and cleaner air. A new bill introduced by City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. would ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers within city limits — a move hailed by residents, clean energy advocates, and even some landscaping pros, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The bill, aptly named "Noise and Excessive Vibration," is gaining momentum, with support from Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, chair of the city's environment committee. Gauthier emphasized that this isn't just about noise. 

"Preparing our city to withstand global warming is perhaps the most important task we have right now," she said at a recent press conference, per the Inquirer. And gas-powered lawn tools? They're a surprisingly big part of the problem.

According to a PennEnvironment study, gas lawn and garden equipment in Philadelphia emitted over 50,000 tons of air pollutants in 2020 — more than the harmful carbon pollution of 400,000 cars. That contributes to rising temperatures and worsens health conditions like asthma, especially in communities that already face high rates of respiratory illness.

Battery-powered alternatives offer a way forward. Companies like Milwaukee Tool and Stihl demonstrated their electric blowers outside Philadelphia City Hall last month to show just how quiet and clean the newer tech can be. These models hum at just 60 decibels — about the same as a conversation in an office — compared to the 75- to 80-decibel roar of traditional gas blowers.

Unlike gas tools, electric lawn equipment doesn't burn oil or release toxic fumes, making it a cleaner choice that protects neighborhood air quality and helps cut down on planet-warming pollution. Over time, switching to electric can reduce health risks, lower community noise levels, and support a more sustainable future.

Of course, the transition comes with challenges. Battery-powered tools often require a bigger upfront investment, and lawn care companies may need multiple battery packs to work a full day without interruption. But as Milwaukee Tool's Andrew Rossi pointed out to the Inquirer, newer models are lasting longer, charging faster, and saving companies money in the long run through reduced fuel and maintenance costs.

Gerhart Arndt, who runs an all-electric lawn care service in Lafayette Hill, summed it up simply to the Inquirer: "It's a beautiful thing. It's extremely efficient to be able to just pick up a piece of equipment, press the trigger or the power button, and go."

Philly wouldn't be the first city to act — Washington, D.C., and Arlington, Massachusetts, already have similar bans in place. As more communities weigh the trade-offs, one thing is clear: A quieter, cleaner future might just be one battery swap away.

x