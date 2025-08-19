Energy company launches game-changing project that will transform power grid: 'Will set new standards'

A fresh renewable energy project in Australia could bring 1 gigawatt of wind power and 1.5 gigawatt-hours of energy storage capacity to the grid, according to Machine Maker.

Envision Energy has signed an agreement with FERA Australia that will result in the creation of wind turbines coupled with storage, grid-forming power conversion systems, and a hybrid power plant controller. This pilot project will be going live in the Victoria region.

FERA already has wind farms operational across the area in Seymour, Koyuga Nanneella, Triabunna, and Wombellano.

"Partnering with Envision Energy marks an exciting milestone in our pursuit of large-scale renewable projects in Australia. Integrating wind power and energy storage in a hybrid project will constitute an excellent model for future initiatives," said FERA board member Sebastiano Falesi.

"The rapid advancement of renewable energy projects is crucial for supporting Australia's transition to zero-carbon energy. Envision's cutting-edge technology and deep global expertise assure us that we have a reliable partner capable of helping us achieve new standards in performance and reliability."

More broadly, Australia is heavily ramping up its wind energy supply. A $990 million wind farm is due to go live in 2029, while the Southern Hemisphere's largest wind farm is set to go online in Victoria in 2027. All told, renewables are powering 46% of Australia's grid, and the government is aiming for 82% by 2030 with aggressive investments.

This is an important transition to make, given Australia's historical reliance on coal. Fossil fuels, especially coal, contribute loads of atmospheric pollution, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts.

Displacing coal and these negative side effects will take large-scale renewable energy projects like the one Envision and FERA are working on.

"This partnership is a significant step in demonstrating the potential of hybrid wind and storage solutions to reshape Australia's energy landscape," said Envision Senior Vice President Kane Xu, per Machine Maker. "We are proud of the confidence FERA Australia has shown in our technical expertise, and we are excited to deliver projects that will set new standards for clean and flexible energy."

