Developer moves forward with $990 million energy project — here's how it could reshape local power grids

A powerful shift toward clean energy is taking shape in central Victoria, Australia, where Spanish renewable energy developer Acciona is advancing its massive $990 million Tall Tree wind and battery project.

With construction slated to begin in 2027 and operations launching in 2029, the initiative promises to bring cleaner air, a stronger local grid, and new green jobs to the region — all while helping Australia cut its reliance on dirty fuels.

As reported by RenewEconomy.com.au, the Tall Tree project is set to include a 330-megawatt wind farm paired with a 200 MW (800 megawatt-hours) battery storage system.

Situated between the towns of Meredith, Lethbridge, and Teesdale, it falls within Victoria's proposed Central Highlands Renewable Energy Zone — a strategic location poised to connect to a powerful new 500-kilovolt transmission line that will support more clean energy flowing into Melbourne, the state capital.

The planned layout includes 53 turbines, cut down from an original 68 as part of efforts to reduce the amount of land required and the project's impact on local infrastructure.

"The project land has been reduced by more than 2,400 hectares, including removal of turbines and supporting infrastructure from identified high value vegetation and habitat areas," Acciona noted in its environmental statement.

The project has faced some opposition from residents concerned about noise, visual impact, property values, and fire risks.

This kind of large-scale wind and battery project would have multiple benefits for everyday Australians, though. It would help stabilize the power grid with clean energy — lowering costs and promoting energy independence. It would also create construction and long-term maintenance jobs in the region, providing a welcome economic boost.

On the environmental side, renewable energy projects like Tall Tree reduce the need for polluting fossil fuels, improving air quality and supporting a safer future for both humans and wildlife.

Acciona says it is also taking care not to disturb the local ecosystem. It has already surveyed 82 threatened plant species and 56 fauna species near the site and is working to avoid sensitive areas such as the Boonderoo Nature Conservation Reserve.

Projects like Tall Tree mirror the benefits of other wind efforts, such as Australia's Golden Plains wind farm and New Jersey's groundbreaking offshore wind project, which also aims to provide reliable power while cutting pollution.

With clean power, stable energy prices, and local jobs on the horizon, projects like Tall Tree are more than just wind farms — they're a breath of fresh air for the future.

