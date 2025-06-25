Experts warn of food price spikes as historic drought threatens key farming regions: 'Added burden'

Supermarkets are already working with producers nationwide to maintain stocked shelves.

In Australia, regional Victoria and South Australia are experiencing drought conditions that experts are calling the worst in decades.

According to 9News, this is prompting agricultural communities to seek emergency government support, and they are warning of economic collapse.

What's happening?

The drought is crippling food production across two of Australia's major agricultural regions. Victoria and South Australia are home to substantial portions of the country's lamb, wine grape, and horticultural production.

Farmers are facing severe water shortages and skyrocketing feed costs for livestock. As 9News detailed, interstate freight costs have also made it expensive to transport feed from other states, like Western Australia.

"Producers are likely sourcing closer to home, such as NSW, but that places added burden in the supply chain and can impact prices," Sissel Rosengren, managing director at Food Industry Foresight, told the publication.

Some producers are conducting early livestock sales to reduce feeding costs, which could temporarily flood the market.

Why is this drought concerning?

Our planet's overheating is intensifying severe droughts, hitting your wallet through higher grocery bills.

Food prices typically spike during extended droughts. As Rosengren noted, the 1996–2010 drought in Australia saw sharp food price increases starting around 2005, showing how prolonged dry conditions eventually reach checkout counters.

Lamb could see the biggest price impact since Victoria leads national production, though New South Wales and Western Australia also contribute substantially. Wine prices may also rise since South Australia produces the highest volume of wine grapes nationally.

Local economies where producers are hardest hit will feel immediate effects, while broader state economies will absorb lost production costs.

The situation shows how our changing climate is making extreme weather "the new normal," as Rosengren put it, placing consistent pressure on food systems that families depend on.

What's being done about this drought?

Supermarkets are already working with producers nationwide to maintain stocked shelves, Rosengren said. The flexible, centralized supply models that major retailers use help them quickly source products from unaffected regions.

Australia grows most of its food domestically, importing roughly 10% while producing 90% locally. This focus may need to shift, with imports helping to ease supply shortages.

If you want to support drought-affected communities, consider buying directly from local farmers when possible or supporting organizations that provide drought relief.

The agricultural industry continues investing in research, development, and technology to boost efficiency and output. These innovations help food systems adapt and allow farmers to better handle extreme weather.

