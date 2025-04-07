Photos of unbelievable vessel parked off beach spark outrage among locals: 'It's still there?'

"Why do you need multiple yachts in which to land a helicopter?"

Local beachgoers were left baffled after spotting a new superyacht in Puerto Vallarta.

"Who owns this yacht?" wrote one of the beachgoers on a post to the r/puertovallarta subreddit before sharing a photo of the yacht — complete with an onboard helicopter.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The yacht, which had AV written on the side, was quickly identified by other Reddit users as the Attessa V. The $200 million yacht is owned by Dennis Washington. According to Superyacht Times, the 95-meter yacht can host 24 guests and 33 crew. It also has a jacuzzi, a gym, and a movie theater. The yacht costs an estimated $10 million to $20 million to run every year and is one of a reported five belonging to the billionaire, each having its own helicopter.

Superyachts are often associated with the ultra-wealthy and have faced increased scrutiny in recent times because of their wasteful nature. They are expensive to run, produce high levels of pollution, and consume substantial natural resources during their construction and operation. This often doesn't sit well with people who make efforts to reduce their own impacts on the environment while the super-rich pollute the planet by flying on private jets and traveling on superyachts.

According to 2019 numbers from Oxfam, "The super-rich 1% were responsible for more carbon emissions than 66% of humanity." CO2 is a potent gas that causes our planet to warm. Oxfam also noted in 2023 that carbon dioxide pollution must be cut by 48% to "prevent catastrophic warming" beyond a global temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), noting that "the super-rich are projected to emit more than 23 times the amount of carbon it will take to stay under that" threshold than the half of the global population with the lowest incomes.

Unfortunately, the world hit that threshold in 2024, but the facts remain that polluting activities like superyacht usage cause an outsize impact on the rate of global temperature increases. Superyachts are one of the biggest sources of the super-rich's harmful pollution, with the annual carbon dioxide emissions of the top 300 superyachts reaching about 315,000 tons.

Some commenters on the post were shocked by the billionaire adding another yacht to his fleet.

"Why do you need multiple yachts in which to land a helicopter??" wrote one commenter.

"It's still there?" asked another after many commenters mentioned it hadn't moved in a while.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.