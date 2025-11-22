Report reveals miraculous results of Atlanta's 'highly popular' e-bike rebate program: 'About 2% of the city's population'

"We know the demand for e-bikes is only growing."

The results are in for Atlanta's inaugural e-bike rebate program, and it's safe to say the program was a great first ride.

The Atlanta Regional Commission shared data in a news release that backed up its assessment that the "highly popular" program "exceeded expectations."

For starters, interest in snagging an e-bike was high. While only 579 residents were able to land one, "about 2% of the city population" applied. That amounted to over 11,000 Atlanta residents.

That level of interest is explained by the multiple appealing attributes of e-bikes.

At the top of the list is their affordability compared to cars. It's no surprise that 82% of total rebate funds went to income-qualified individuals bringing in 80% or less than the region's median income.

Another benefit of e-bikes is that they're healthier for you and allow you to enjoy the outdoors while not contributing to tailpipe pollution.

Excitingly, the program participants reported taking full advantage of their e-bikes.

Surveyed participants said they were commuting by car to work or school 40% less, and 74% were riding at least twice a week. Rebate recipient LaMiiko Moore called it a "game changer."

"I use my e-bike when I go to the grocery store, run errands, visit friends, and even take my daughter places," Moore told the ARC. "I still have my car, but it now seems ridiculous to drive short distances."

Moore cited her cargo bike's versatility and utility.

As for ARC, it was pleased with the rollout but was seeking to build on it.

"We know the demand for e-bikes is only growing as people seek affordable transportation options," said ARC official Bennett Foster. "We would be thrilled to help administer another phase of this program."

