Next-gen e-bikes receive rave reviews after rider makes the upgrade: 'Much easier on my knees'

A growing number of people are discovering the fitness, freedom, and eco-friendly benefits of choosing an e-bike for their commutes over a car, with one taking to Reddit to share their experience.

The recent post by on r/Ebikes explained why they now love their e-bike, adding a mid-ride photo to provide context.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's given me a fresh love of biking that's much easier on my knees and middle aged body! I love somewhere pretty flat near the ocean so my rides are scenic and it's just those moments of self care that are so lovely," they noted.

Indeed, e-bikes can offer a combination of fitness and added power with their battery assist to help propel you to farther distances with less effort than cycling on traditional bikes. That makes them ideal for short commutes, and you won't have to get your work clothes all sweaty either.

That e-bike love is catchy, too, with a commenter sharing: "Me too! Feel the exact same way. The 'e-grin' is totally a real thing!"

"Plus the feeling of freedom you get while out on the bike is unmatched in my opinion," as another added.

A study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that electric bikes are a more common way for people to test the waters with electric mobility.

"Most people's first experiences with electric vehicles are with an e-bike, not an electric car," said Andrew Duvall, a transportation behavior analyst at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory specializing in micromobility research.

"To support the adoption of e-bikes, we need policies to encourage more people to try them out."

While there are no federal tax credits to help offset the cost of an e-bike, there are plenty of state-level and municipal incentives to look out for, according to Electric Bike Explorer.

E-bikes are cost-efficient as well, with their energy use being as high as 3,800 miles per gallon and annual charging costs hovering around $50, even for daily riders. Plus, your distance boost isn't adding planet-warming pollution to the air around you.

This data may be helping people with their decisions on what to buy, as e-bike sales outpaced electric car sales by 20% in 2022, according to the Department of Energy.

Finding a new or certified preowned model is easier than ever, with online hubs like Upway serving to provide the right type of e-bike for your needs, often at up to 60% below retail.

Being able to extend your ride and enjoy the outdoors can improve your fitness and your mood, letting you see more of the natural world around you. So much so that other cyclists were able to pinpoint the area shown in the photo.

"This looks way too familiar ... whereabouts are you? Looks like the view looking North towards Vancouver," as one commenter offered.

That appeared to be right on the money, with the original poster responding, "Yes, on Vancouver Island."

