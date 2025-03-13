RFK Jr. drops threat on major food corporations — and shoppers may soon see the impact

A major push to clean up ingredients in American foods is underway as part of what the Guardian has called "a bipartisan movement," and it could potentially mean a big win for public health.

In a recent meeting with top food executives, per CNBC, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made it clear: The time to ditch artificial food dyes is now.

Kennedy emphasized that removing these additives is a priority, stating that he is willing to take action if companies refuse to respond proactively. The meeting brought together CEOs from PepsiCo North America, Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Tyson Foods, and other industry giants.

The move aligns with a growing shift toward healthier, more transparent food options. Many artificial dyes, like Red No. 3 — which the Food and Drug Administration recently banned for most uses, effective in 2027 — have long been linked to potential health concerns. Studies have suggested that certain artificial dyes may contribute to hyperactivity in children and other health risks.

Kennedy has been a polarizing figure in politics, with wide-ranging views about health that can best be summarized as a distrust of the status quo. His "Make America Healthy Again" initiative has drawn criticism for a mistrust of vaccines and some food and health practices that are supported by a consensus of scientists. Parts of his initiative, though, have received bipartisan support: mainly those that tackle what he calls the "worst ingredients" in the American food system.

Not all ingredients Kennedy has flagged have broad support for elimination — such as seed oils, a Kennedy crusade the Associated Press reported is "baffling" nutrition scientists. While Kennedy's mistrust is not always supported by science, the goal of prioritizing nutritious foods over additives and processed options is to reduce chronic disease and promote better overall health. If successful, the key parts of this effort could encourage or require food brands to reformulate their products, leading to a cleaner and healthier food landscape for consumers.

Artificial food dyes are at the top of that list, because, as Thomas Galligan of the Center for Science in the Public Interest told The Cool Down earlier this year, they have no nutritional benefits and are "added to our food exclusively to increase their visual appeal, to make them look a certain way so that consumers want to buy them." Most are made from petroleum, like gasoline and plastic, and would not otherwise be considered worthy of consuming.

Food industry leaders who attended the meeting with Kennedy acknowledged the importance of the discussion.

"It was a constructive conversation and we look forward to continued engagement with the secretary and the qualified experts within HHS to support public health, build consumer trust and promote consumer choice," said Melissa Hockstad, CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, in a statement to CNBC.

The finalization of this long-drawn push comes from Kennedy's consistent concerns about ultra-processed foods, poor nutrition, food additives, and toxins among other issues.

"Bobby Kennedy and Trump have bonded over tying the core of MAGA — which is a distrust of institutions and getting corruption out of institutions — to our health care industries," said Calley Means, an adviser to Kennedy, to NPR before Kennedy's nomination to HHS Secretary.

Staying healthy is important, and any push for healthier ingredients could make a difference for families looking to make better food choices without navigating confusing labels.

Consumer Reports and Galligan's CSPI joined with over 20 scientists and organizations to get the modern effort against dyes off the ground with a petition to the FDA against Red No. 3 back in 2022, and the momentum continues to build.

With major brands now in the conversation, the future of grocery store shelves could be looking a lot cleaner.

If you want to make your voice heard, you can sign Consumer Reports' latest petition against food dyes here.

