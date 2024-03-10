New food package labels reveal if producers are 'going the extra mile': 'At a glance, you will be able to see'

Consumers are increasingly interested in buying food that is produced ethically and responsibly, and official labels governed by a third-party entity are a great way of providing them with that crucial information.

As a consumer, it can be difficult to know which food products are the most responsibly produced.

Now, a new rule in Flanders, the Dutch-speaking northern region of Belgium, will make it much easier for shoppers to determine which meat products adhere to an ethical standard when raising animals for human consumption.

The label, called "Beter voor Dieren" (Better for Animals), will be placed on meat products made by companies that went beyond the legal standard requirements for animal welfare, including limiting unnecessary transport of animals, providing them with higher-quality food, and giving them more space to roam than is strictly required.

The labels will also have three sub-tiers — one star for companies that made limited extra effort, two stars for companies that made an increased effort, and three stars for companies that "go the extra mile."

"For many Flemings, animals play a crucial role in their lives, and they also want their purchasing decisions to be guided by animal welfare," Flemish Animal Welfare Minister Ben Weyts said. "The Beter voor Dieren label makes this possible and even easy. At a glance, you will be able to see which producers are going the extra mile for animal welfare and which are not."

Unfortunately, a huge portion of the animals raised for human consumption suffer from the conditions of industrial factory farming, which prioritizes efficiency over animal welfare and environmental impact. As a result, these chickens, cows, pigs, and more exist in inhumanely cramped and squalid conditions.

Consumers — not just in Belgium, but all over — are increasingly interested in buying food that is produced ethically and responsibly, and official labels governed by a third-party entity are a great way of providing them with that crucial information. In New England, maple syrup producers have begun adding a special logo to their products that signifies they adhere to bird-friendly practices.

