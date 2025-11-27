Officials push forward on sweeping ban on common everyday items: 'It aligns with the logic'

Armenia is inching closer to the eventual removal of many single-use plastics following the approval of an amendment package.

As Public Radio of Armenia reported, the country's Environment Minister, Ambarzum Matevosyan, has led the charge for a new policy to ban single-use plastic bags, plastic cutlery, and certain disposable plastic containers.

The move is a continuation of the country's Government Action plan for 2021 to 2026, which includes policies to reduce carbon pollution by 2030.

Starting on January 1, 2027, the plastics ban would apply to all polyethylene bags regardless of thickness. The policy is intended to reduce plastic pollution throughout the country while also encouraging the use of sustainable alternatives, such as reusable or paper-based bags.

Violators of the legislation will receive warnings after their first offense. However, repeat offenders will face fines of up to $400.

"Restricting single-use plastics in Armenia is not only an environmental measure … it has political, economic, and public health significance," Matevosyan said. "It aligns with the logic of the recently discussed draft law on universal health insurance."

"A healthy society is impossible without a healthy environment. Single-use plastics are among the main sources of pollution and contribute to microplastic accumulation, posing risks to both biodiversity and human health."

Since most plastic products are not biodegradable, they can often persist in landfills or scattered throughout the environment for centuries, breaking apart into microplastics. These tiny particles can contaminate the soil and water sources.

This can lead to toxic chemical exposure for wildlife through the ingestion of microplastics. Over time, these particles can make their way through the food chain until they reach the human population.

Microplastics are even more pervasive, though, having been found in the air and even in the most remote areas of the planet.

While more research is needed to understand the exact impacts of microplastics on human health, they are thought to contribute to a number of health risks.

Despite the long-term benefits of Armenia's incoming single-use plastic ban, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recognized it would take time to fully phase out the products and that public awareness campaigns and support for businesses would be necessary to ensure a smooth transition.

