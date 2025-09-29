Study finds side effects of exposure to plastics during pregnancy widely underestimated: 'One of the biggest global health threats of our time'

"Two percent of us know about it — but 99 percent of us are affected by it."

Pregnant women receive countless health and safety recommendations from their doctors, friends, and family members.

However, an underrated yet highly concerning risk exists in the common products we use every day: plastic.

What's happening?

As The Washington Post reported, scientists have been uncovering many ways that plastic chemicals impact human health. The newspaper interviewed numerous experts and reviewed dozens of academic studies that address the health effects of phthalates.

From this investigation, one of the most concerning issues is the link between plastic chemical exposure to a baby during pregnancy and infertility once that baby grows up to be an adult. This connection is especially strong among males.

Across numerous studies, phthalates have emerged as endocrine disruptors that are dangerous to developing fetuses in the womb.

Studies show that the placenta does not provide protection against these harmful plastic chemicals and that babies exposed to high levels of them in utero are also more likely to be born prematurely and be diagnosed with ADHD.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"Endocrine-disrupting chemicals are one of the biggest global health threats of our time," said Leonardo Trasande from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "And 2% of us know about it — but 99% of us are affected by it."

Why are the health impacts of plastics concerning?

Understandably, many pregnant women and their families are too overwhelmed with everything else surrounding a pregnancy to pay close attention to their plastic exposure. Meanwhile, plastics are so prevalent in our world today that it's nearly impossible to avoid them entirely.

Phthalates are sometimes referred to as "everywhere chemicals" because they are found nearly everywhere on our planet, including inside our bodies.

Some of the most common sources include highly processed foods, product packaging, water bottles, vinyl flooring, medical devices, and children's toys.

What's being done to prevent plastic exposure during pregnancy?

Fortunately, investigations like the one highlighted here are raising public awareness about the issues associated with plastics during pregnancy. There have been an increasing number of scientific studies conducted on the risks of plastics, and a growing body of evidence supports minimizing plastics in our lives as much as possible.

This information is helping doctors better inform their patients and provide suggestions for plastic alternatives in daily life. It also gives lawmakers the tools to advocate for plastic bans and policy changes related to plastic production.

In your own life, you can commit to reducing your plastic exposure by taking reusable bags to the grocery store, avoiding single-use beauty products, and taking your own to-go containers to restaurants.

After pregnancy and once your new baby is born, there are many sustainably minded kid brands to support that offer plastic-free toys, games, clothes, and school supplies.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



