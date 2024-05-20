Lawmakers seek votes to prevent legislation regulating household equipment: 'Their majorities are fragile right now'

"This is not the time to go before the public and ask them to engage in policy changes that would harm the environment."

In the opinion of some Arizona Republicans, certain rights should not be restricted — and one of them is the right to own a gas-powered leaf blower.

As E&E News observed, the state House has already approved proposed legislation that would put the issue to voters to avoid going before the state's Democratic governor. If it passes in the state Senate, November voters will decide whether devices could be restricted based on their fuel type.

"I don't want you to take my blower away," said Republican Rep. Gail Griffin at a hearing. "It's my choice which kind I use; it's your choice which one that you use."

The bill's status is uncertain, given the Republican party's single-vote majority in the state Senate. "Their majorities are fragile right now," said Ruth Jones, a former member of the Arizona Clean Elections Commission.

Nevertheless, the proposal is still worrying to voters with pro-climate views. The House also recently passed a proposal seeking to forbid the adoption of climate plans and other similar pro-environment initiatives. If any of those proposals pass, they would be difficult to reverse.

But some are looking at the situation optimistically. "I think if you put it on the ballot, you will help drive voter turnout for environmental folks," said Sandy Bahr, director of the Sierra Club's Grand Canyon chapter.

Indeed, Arizonans are increasingly aware of the environmental threats facing their state — and the role that devices like these leaf blowers are playing.

In just one year, gas-powered lawn equipment in the U.S. emits over 20 million pounds of benzene, a known carcinogen, as well as 30 million tons of carbon dioxide and nearly 19,000 tons of methane, as the Washington Post reported.

It's the reason that many cities and states, such as California and Oregon, are looking to phase out new gas-powered lawn tools entirely within the next several years. Similarly, some places — like Ethiopia — are looking to limit the import and use of gas-powered cars in order to reduce harmful air pollution.

Given all this, pro-environment voters are optimistic that the proposal won't pass — or will be swiftly voted down in November if it does end up on the ballot.

"People in [Arizona] are much more tuned into issues about the environment and climate change than they have been before," said former Tucson mayor Thomas Volgy. "This is not the time to go before the public and ask them to engage in policy changes that would harm the environment."

