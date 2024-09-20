Energy firm moves forward with first phase of nuclear power station in bid to meet clean energy demands: 'To pave the way for the incorporation of nuclear power'

The first phase of the project, to evaluate plant sites, suppliers, and partners, will be completed in 2026.

A Finnish company is exploring nuclear power as part of its goal to reach net-zero energy production.

Helen has partnered with Steady Energy, a small modular reactor developer, to produce heat for Helsinki by the early 2030s, World Nuclear News reported. Helen is one of the largest energy companies in the country and already provides electricity, heating, and cooling throughout Finland.

The first phase of the project, to evaluate plant sites, suppliers, and partners, will be completed in 2026. The coalition was established in October 2023, and it could lead to 10 reactors that produce 50 megawatts of clean, renewable energy — a sector in which worldwide investments skyrocketed last year.

To produce carbon-neutral energy, Helen needs a "steady, reliable, and electricity-independent heat source that can be located near the district heating network," the company stated, per WNN.

"We have never had any doubt about the need to mitigate climate change. In practice, this means including all clean forms of production in our energy palette," CEO Olli Sirkka said. "It is good to acknowledge, however, that everything is not in our own hands and that the transition requires accomplishments also from decision-makers and technology developers. I am expecting the ongoing reforms of the Nuclear Energy Act and official regulations to pave the way for the incorporation of nuclear power into Helsinki's heat production."

Steady Energy's part is to create the first district heating plant in the world with its LDR-50 small modular reactor, per the report. In August, it asked the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority to review the safety of the SMR.

It will feature "two nested pressure vessels with their intermediate space partially filled with water," WNN reported. When the water boils, heat is moved passively into the reactor pool. There is no need for electricity or mechanical parts, reducing the chance of failure.

Steady Energy is a spinoff of VTT Technical Research Centre, which has been developing the technology since 2020. It has inked deals with two other energy companies to construct five district heating reactors and a small nuclear power plant in the same early-2030s timeline as the Helen partnership.

Helen also has an agreement with utility Fortum for possible collaboration, as WNN reported.

