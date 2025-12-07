  • Business Business

Apple execs celebrate launch of all-new made-in-USA product: 'We plan to continue expanding'

"Our teams have done an incredible job."

by Audrey Brewer
Apple is shipping new U.S.-made products, according to a report from CNBC. Advanced servers built for artificial intelligence started shipping out of a factory in Houston, Texas.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Apple has started shipping a new product manufactured in the United States, part of the company's multi-billion-dollar commitment to focusing its money in the country.

Advanced servers built for artificial intelligence started shipping out of a factory in Houston, Texas, according to a report from CNBC. Apple has committed to spending $600 billion (formerly $500 billion) in the United States on advanced manufacturing, suppliers, and other initiatives.

The company announced the plan to assemble the servers in the U.S. in February, and they will power the brand's Apple Intelligence and Private Cloud Compute services. 

"Our teams have done an incredible job accelerating work to get the new Houston factory up and running ahead of schedule and we plan to continue expanding the facility to increase production next year," Apple Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan said in a statement obtained by the outlet. 

The servers were previously manufactured overseas, and Apple says the Houston factory is on track to create thousands of jobs. 

Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC in September that the company is contributing to more U.S. manufacturing by doing business with U.S.-based semiconductor suppliers, which is enabling chips to be manufactured and packaged entirely within the U.S.

"You can add a lot by making it global and then stitching together the end-to-end supply chain in semiconductors," Cook told the outlet at the time. "I can't stress how important this is and how much that will add to what we're doing."

Projects supporting AI have increased dramatically across the U.S. in recent years, with some pros and cons. AI can analyze data for sustainable solutions, like checking for methane emissions and calculating carbon footprints, according to the United Nations. However, AI also requires vast amounts of energy to run its data centers, along with water to cool them, which has had negative impacts on communities around the world. 

As Apple invests in expanding its AI, it has also committed to investing in renewable energy sources like solar power and wind, as well as reducing its carbon output to become carbon neutral by 2030. The company's commitment to cleaner energy sources can help offset the negative impacts of expanding AI, hopefully finding a positive balance in the long run. 

Should America invest more in EV battery tech?

Absolutely 👍

No way 👎

Only if it brings down prices 💰

Only if it helps us compete with China 💪

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x