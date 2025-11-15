Apple signs game-changing agreements in pursuit of ambitious goal — here's what it means for customers

Apple is investing more in solar energy. While it would be ideal for this funding to go toward the development of solar-powered phones, the company's investment in energy offsetting is quite impactful.

Apple has signed contracts with multiple solar farms across Europe, totaling 650 megawatts of renewable power, according to TechCrunch. This power offsets more energy use of 1.5 billion iPhone users worldwide, as well as Mac Pros and Apple Watches, which together account for almost one-third of Apple's carbon footprint.

The solar farms will be spread out across Europe in Greece, Latvia, Spain, Poland, Romania, and Italy. Currently, more than 90% of Apple's manufacturing in China is powered by renewable energy, and it will also invest $150 million to raise that percentage further.

A notable fact about this news is that Apple has announced it on all of its international websites but not on its U.S. press site, potentially to avoid drawing attention or backlash from the Trump Administration, which has ended multiple clean energy projects and removed incentives.

Apple earned almost $400 billion in revenue from iPhones alone in 2024, according to Business of Apps. As one of the most profitable businesses in the world and one with a high carbon footprint, its energy offset is an incredible step toward reducing that.

Apple's goal is to power 100% of its products with clean energy by 2030. This sets a stellar example for other companies around the world to do the same. Its investment also helps lower the overall cost of solar and wind power, as their prevalence increases, making it more affordable for everyone.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Fossil fuels, also known as dirty energy, are non-renewable and expected to deplete over the next 30 to 60 years, according to Investopedia. Exposure to these fuels in our air can also cause respiratory issues, such as asthma and lung cancer, and stroke.

When Apple products finally become solar-powered, solar panels are the ultimate home energy upgrade, as they can reduce your electricity bill to as little as $0. TCD-vetted service EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes in your area, potentially saving homeowners up to $10,000 per installation. Solar also makes other energy-saving devices cheaper to run, including a heat pump, which Mitsubishi can help you find to suit your household's needs.

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.