Tesla celebrates major milestone at US Gigafactory: 'It doesn't look like a normal car manufacturing line'

Tesla's Texas Gigafactory has celebrated a massive milestone in a sign that the EV giant continues to find success.

According to Teslarati, in mid-October, Tesla celebrated its 500,000th vehicle to come off the Gigafactory assembly line in Texas. Tesla Manufacturing posted the good news on X.

Congratulations to the Giga Texas team for building 500k vehicles pic.twitter.com/5CIJz5C58b — Tesla Manufacturing (@gigafactories) October 15, 2025

Giga Texas has been steadily ramping up production since its opening, primarily producing Cybertrucks and the Model Y.

While the Cybertruck has certainly had its fair share of issues in terms of sales and quality, the Model Y is a staple of the EV giant's lineup. It remains Tesla's best-selling vehicle.

But, more important than either the Cybertruck or the Model Y is Giga Texas's role in eventually producing the Cybercab.

The Cybercab is Tesla CEO Elon Musk's vision for the future of the company. The fully autonomous vehicle that seats two people doesn't feature a traditional steering column. Instead, it fully relies on self-driving capabilities to steer and control the vehicle.

Musk has bold visions for the Cybercab, stating that Tesla will produce 2 million of the cars annually once the program is up and rolling, per Teslarati.

Given that we've already seen reports of Cybercab molds on site at the facility outside of Austin, it stands to reason that Giga Texas will be at the forefront of the EV giant's production of the car.

Musk explained that the Cybercab had a unique assembly that would require a more non-traditional approach to vehicle construction.

"We do want to scale up production to new heights obviously with the Cybercab," Musk said in a March interview about the car, as Teslarati shared.

"Cybercab is not just revolutionary car design. It's also a revolutionary manufacturing process. So I guess we probably don't talk about that enough, but if you've seen the design of the Cybercab line, it doesn't look like a normal car manufacturing line. It looks like a really high-speed consumer electronics line."

The Gigafactory's continued success proves that now is as good a time as any to make your next car an EV.

They save you a significant amount of money on gas and repairs. Charging at home, rather than relying on public charging points, is easier than ever and can save you hundreds on top of the already significant savings.

