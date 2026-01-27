Governor praises major decision that will impact over 63,000 acres of land: 'For years, we have raised serious concerns'

"This decision is not grounded in new impacts or new information."

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is applauding a proposed federal decision that could reshape how more than 63,000 acres of public land are used across the state, according to a state news release.

The Bureau of Land Management announced plans to cancel grazing permits previously issued to American Prairie, a nonprofit creating a large nature reserve meant to restore the prairie ecosystem. American Prairie will no longer be allowed to graze bison on BLM-managed public lands.

The permits, first authorized in 2022, allowed American Prairie to run conservation bison on public lands traditionally used for domestic livestock. Montana officials and ranching families argued that the permits violated the Taylor Grazing Act, which limits federal grazing permits to "production" livestock raised for food and other products.

"This decision by BLM is a win for Montana's ranchers, our agricultural producers, and the rule of law," Gianforte said. "For years, we have raised serious concerns about the federal government's failure to listen to the folks who live and work the land."

The proposed reversal follows years of legal challenges from the state, which claimed the permits harmed local economies and created conflicts where federal and state lands are fenced together.

The issue highlights ongoing tensions between conservation-focused land management and traditional agricultural use of public lands. Supporters of American Prairie argue that restoring native species like bison benefits the prairie ecosystem, supporting prairie wildlife like antelope, prairie dogs, and elk, according to Reason. The nonprofit hopes this could also bring back native animals like mountain lions and bears.

Meanwhile, opponents say these conservation efforts shouldn't override local livelihoods, arguing American Prairie's bison don't fit the definition of "domestic livestock."

"We must ensure that public lands remain accessible and productive, rather than being locked away for the vision of special interests," Gianforte said. "This administration will always stand with our farmers and ranchers against federal overreach. We will continue to protect our way of life and ensure that Montana voices are heard."

While the proposal isn't final, state leaders say it represents a shift in how public lands could be managed going forward. Meanwhile, American Prairie may potentially challenge the decision in federal court, according to AP News.

"This decision is not grounded in new impacts or new information — it appears to be completely arbitrary and is unfair," American Prairie CEO Ali Fox said. "When federal agencies begin changing how the rules are applied after the process is complete, it undermines confidence in the system for everyone who relies on public lands. Montana livestock owners deserve clarity, fairness and decisions they can count on."

