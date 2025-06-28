  • Business Business

Amazon launches first-of-its-kind project to address major issue — here's what's happening

It may be a sign that the corporation is finally in tune with community needs.

by Margaret Wong
It may be a sign that the corporation is finally in tune with community needs.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Amazon announced a major new initiative to address water scarcity in India, which could be a game changer for the communities that need it most.

As part of its broader sustainability push, the company is launching its first-ever water replenishment project in the Yamuna River watershed, upstream from New Delhi. The initiative is part of the retail giant's public commitment to return more water to Indian communities than it uses in its direct operations by 2027.

The project was announced during the Amazon Water Dialogues event. It aims to rebuild old infrastructure and create new water-saving systems to return over 400 million liters of water annually to surrounding communities.

The watershed project will help replenish groundwater, which is a key concern in regions where over-extraction has dried up necessary resources.

For communities surrounding New Delhi, water is more than just a convenience. 

Over-extraction, Earth's overheating, and pollution have made access to clean, reliable water difficult. Projects like this one offer relief, especially for rural and underserved populations who rely heavily on local water sources for drinking, agriculture, and daily living.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

By replenishing more than 400 million liters of water annually, Amazon's effort can support local ecosystems and give farmers and families the resources they need to thrive.

Environmentally, the benefits are just as vital: stabilizing groundwater, reducing strain on river systems, and buffering communities against increasingly extreme weather events like droughts and heat waves.

While this new water initiative is a positive step, Amazon still has a long way to go in addressing its overall environmental footprint. The company has recently made strides like rolling out electric delivery vans in cities across the U.S. to help cut down on air pollution and carbon emissions, and it eliminated plastic air pillows from its packaging.

But the company has also faced criticism for its massive energy use and pollution, particularly tied to its sprawling network of data centers. One recent report found Amazon's data operations consumed staggering amounts of electricity — much of it still generated from polluting sources.

Amazon's latest move may be a sign that the corporation is finally in tune with community needs and truly striving to make its operations healthier for the planet. As consumers, supporting brands that stay true to their sustainability goals is critical to keeping the momentum going.

Should the government be allowed to restrict how much water we use?

Definitely 💯

Only during major droughts 🏜️

No way 🙅

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x